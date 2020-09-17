Maruti 200% Cashback Offer and Discounts- WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Ertiga

In addition to huge discounts, Maruti has announced a 200% cashback offer on booking amount

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, leading automakers in India are offering cash discounts and exchange benefits on select models sold via the company’s Arena dealerships. The company has been extending such discount schemes over the past few months in a bid to draw customers into showrooms and has extended these schemes to the month of September as well.

In addition to discounts, this month the company has also launched a cashback offer, which will allow buyers to get up to 200% cashback on the booking amount. The cashback offer is valid on all Maruti Arena models. This includes models such as the Alto, S-Presso, WagonR, Celerio, Celerio X, Swift, DZire, Vitara Brezza and Ertiga. Maximum amount of cashback one can get in this offer is Rs 20,000.

Discounts for September 2020

Discounts on the Alto 800 extend upto Rs.35,000. This includes a cash discount of Rs.18,000, exchange benefit of Rs.15,000 and corporate discount of Rs.2,000. The Maruti Suzuki Alto has been one of the longest running nameplates in India over the past 20 years and crossed the 40 lakh sales mark in August 2020. It has been the first choice of 76 percent of its buyers and is regaled for its affordability and low maintenance costs. Its sales surged recently following the increased demand for personal mobility ever since the pandemic hit.

Buyers of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso can avail of benefits upto Rs.43,000 through the month of September. These include cash discount of Rs.20,000, an exchange benefit of Rs.20,000 and corporate discount of Rs.3,000.

The Eeco, that currently commands a 90 percent market share in the van segment is on offer through the month of September at a Rs.10,000 cash discount, Rs.20,000 exchange bonus and Rs.2,000 corporate discount. The Eeco went on sale in India in 2010 and has clocked sales of 7 lakh units till date. The BS6 compliant model was launched earlier this year offered in 12 variants that include a 5 seater, 7 seater, Cargo and Ambulance.

With the new gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio being actively tested ahead of a festive launch later this year, the company is offering benefits upto Rs.48,000 on its earlier counterpart. This includes a cash discount of Rs.25,000, exchange benefit of Rs.20,000 and corporate discount of Rs.3,000. The next gen Celerio will see increased dimensions, better refined interiors and two petrol engine options.

Swift tops August sales

Maruti Suzuki Swift, which was at the top of sales charts in August 2020 with 14,869 units sold is being offered at discounts upto Rs.37,000. These include cash discount of Rs.15,000, exchange bonus of Rs.20,000 and corporate discount of Rs.2,000.

Maruti Suzuki DZire facelift also featured high up on total sales with 13,629 units sold in the past month. Discounts being offered by Arena dealerships on this model extend to Rs.37,000 with cash discount of Rs.10,000 and exchange bonus of Rs.25,000 along with a corporate discount of Rs.2,000. The DZire facelift was launched earlier this year and is presented in four variants of LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+ and two engine gearbox configurations.

Last but not the least is the Maruti Suzuki Brezza which is being offered with no cash discount or corporate benefit but exclusively with an exchange offer of Rs.20,000 through September.