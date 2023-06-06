Maruti Service Touchpoint – Innovations at 4,500 Centres Make Servicing a Breeze

Maruti Service Touchpoint, Network Expansion and Customer Satisfaction Initiatives – Revolutionising After-Sales Service

India’s leading automobile manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, continues to strengthen its service network and enhance customer satisfaction with its latest initiatives. The company recently achieved a significant milestone by inaugurating its 4,500th service touchpoint, demonstrating its commitment to providing accessible after-sales service across the country. In line with its premium brand, NEXA, Maruti Suzuki launched a state-of-the-art service centre in Rampally, Hyderabad. This NEXA Service outlet aims to cater to the needs of NEXA car owners by delivering exceptional service experiences.

One of Maruti Suzuki’s remarkable achievements in the fiscal year 2022-23 was the addition of 310 service touchpoints, the highest number added in a single year. This expansion reflects the company’s dedication to improving its service reach and ensuring customer convenience. Furthermore, Maruti Suzuki serviced a staggering 22.3 million vehicles in the same fiscal year, which also marked a record-breaking milestone. This accomplishment highlights the trust, satisfaction, and loyalty that customers place in the brand’s products and after-sales service.

Maruti’s commitment to service accessibility – A Pan-India Network

Maruti Suzuki service centres and touchpoints are now spread across 2,271 cities, allowing customers from various regions to access quality service easily. The company’s efforts to expand its service network aim to make servicing more affordable and quicker for customers.

Moreover, Maruti Suzuki has extended its service touchpoints to non-urban markets, ensuring that customers nationwide can benefit from their service offerings. This strategic move enables the company to serve a wider customer base and strengthen its presence in both urban and rural areas.

Maruti Mobile Support: Service Wherever You Are

To enhance customer convenience, Maruti Suzuki has introduced various service types. These include offering service seven days a week and round the clock at select workshops, providing a Doorstep Service Facility for customers who prefer convenience at their doorstep, and implementing ‘Service on Wheels,’ which brings service facilities directly to the customer’s location.

In addition, Maruti Suzuki has launched the Maruti Mobile Support service, allowing customers to access assistance through a dedicated mobile application. This digital platform provides valuable information, service booking options, and personalized support to enhance the overall customer experience. The company has also established Quick Response Teams to provide flexible service availability, ensuring prompt and efficient resolution of customer queries and concerns.

Bringing Quality to Rural Markets

Recognizing the importance of rural markets, Maruti Suzuki has introduced the Maruti Suzuki Sales & Service Point (MSSSP) concept. This initiative aims to cater specifically to customers in rural areas, providing them with convenient access to sales and service facilities in their vicinity. In commercial locations, Maruti Suzuki has set up small workshops offering dry wash services, enabling customers to maintain their vehicles’ cleanliness conveniently.

Maruti Suzuki’s relentless focus on expanding its service network, enhancing customer satisfaction, and introducing innovative service types reflects its commitment to delivering exceptional after-sales service. With its vast service touchpoints and customer-centric initiatives, Maruti Suzuki continues to establish itself as a brand that customers trust and rely on for all their automotive needs.

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “I congratulate our dealer partners and colleagues at Maruti Suzuki for achieving this landmark milestone. Over the years, we have earned customer trust and loyalty with the high quality of products and after-sales service. Having over 4,500 service touchpoints across 2,271 cities reflects our resolve to enhance customer delight. We stand committed to offer ‘Joy of Mobility’ to customers, and for this we are continuously making efforts to expand our service touchpoints to reach closer to customers, provide quicker, affordable, and high-quality service.”