Maruti Suzuki New Car Subscribe Option Introduced in Pune, Hyderabad

Maruti Suzuki subscribe is now available in Pune, Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Delhi-NCR

Following the introduction of Maruti Suzuki subscribe in Delhi NCR, and Bangalore, the company has now introduced the service in Hyderabad and Pune. For now, the platform is being built in a phased manner before it becomes available nationwide.

Under Maruti Suzuki subscribe, the vehicle registered in a customer’s name will bear a white number plate. The platform has been built in partnership with ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services India and takes care of car subscription for individual customers.

As with lease and subscription programmes, vehicle ownership is not part and parcel of such a package. Customers can enjoy the benefits of a new car without the long-term commitment of ownership. Payment of an all-inclusive monthly fee which is curated to include insurance and maintenance through the subscription period.

Maruti Suzuki Subscribe plans

Maruti Suzuki Subscribe plans are available for a range of cars sold through Maruti Suzuki Arena, and Next. Monthly subscription plan for a new vehicle includes vehicle registration in a customer’s name, road tax, as well as, zero dep insurance. The latter is responsible for complete maintenance (scheduled & unscheduled services/repair), round the clock Roadside assistance (RSA), and customer support.

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Maruti Suzuki Subscribe is focussed to bring convenience to the individual customers. It comes with a bouquet of convenient features – flexible tenure, zero down payment, registration and insurance and also covers complete maintenance.”

Lease financing

Response to the newly announced programme has been phenomenal for Maruti, and the company reports over 5,000 enquiries in just a couple of weeks. Over the next 2 to 3 years MSIL will take its subscribe programme to 40 to 60 cities pan India.

Subscription tenure options range between 26, 36, and 48 months depending on customer requirement. Monthly subscription charge starts at Rs 15,479/- (including taxes) for Swift Lxi in Hyderabad, and Rs 15,354/- (including taxes) in Pune for a 48 month plan tenure.

MSIL enjoys complete market dominance and offers vehicles across a wide range of segments. With its brand outreach something to buy for, new finance plans would be a great way to foster its ever growing customer base. As car ownership dialogues change, and more people in the country up for lease options rather than outright purchases, a subscription plans such as this will in time gain popularity.

The new finance channel is best suited for customers who require a vehicle for a predetermined period of time, which is why it works brilliantly for corporate clients, who are usually posted to a new city frequently. Upon completion of subscription tenure, a customer could choose to upgrade, extend lease tenure, or purchase the vehicle at market price.