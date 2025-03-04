Maruti Super Carry Launched With First in Segment Feature – ESP

Maruti Suzuki has strengthened the safety credentials of its popular Super Carry mini truck by introducing Electronic Stability Program, making it the first model in its segment to offer this advanced safety feature. Alongside ESP, the Super Carry now comes equipped with front disc brakes, reverse parking sensors, and seat belt reminders, enhancing overall safety and driving confidence.

Advanced Safety Features for Superior Stability

The inclusion of ESP brings seven key safety functions that ensure better control, stability, and cargo protection. These include:

1. Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) – Prevents wheel lock-up and skidding.

2. Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) – Optimizes braking force distribution across different load conditions.

3. Engine Drag Control (EDC) – Prevents wheel slip during sudden deceleration.

4. Traction Control System (TCS) – Ensures better grip on slippery surfaces.

5. Rollover Prevention – Reduces the risk of rollovers in sharp turns or uneven terrain.

6. Hydraulic Brake Assist (HBA) – Increases braking force in emergency situations.

7. Electronic Stability Program (ESP) – Provides superior handling and control, particularly on turns.

Maruti Suzuki Super Carry Prices (Ex-showroom INR)

Commitment to Safety & Innovation

Commenting about the latest safety addition, Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “At Maruti Suzuki, we are committed to deliver vehicles that empower businesses with power, efficiency, safety, and reliability. The introduction of the Electronic Stability Program (ESP) in the Super Carry underscores our commitment to innovation and customer safety. Trusted for its power, comfort, low maintenance, and profitability, the Super Carry continues to be the ideal partner for our commercial customers. We thank them for their trust and look forward to driving their success together.”

With over 2.2 lakh units sold exclusively through 370+ commercial outlets across 270 cities, the Super Carry has built a strong reputation among businesses for its high load-carrying capacity and fuel efficiency. This latest upgrade further enhances its appeal as a safe, reliable, and efficient commercial vehicle.

Powerful & Efficient Performance

The Maruti Suzuki Super Carry is powered by the brand’s 1.2L K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine paired with a five-speed manual transmission, ensuring superior performance and fuel efficiency. Available in both petrol and CNG variants, the Super Carry is widely used across industries like e-commerce, courier, FMCG, and goods distribution.