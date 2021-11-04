New Maruti SUV Developed With Toyota Aims For 5 Star NCAP Safety

Compact and Mid-Size SUV segment is booming in India – Maruti has plans to launch new SUVs in this segment

India’s leading car maker, Maruti Suzuki India does not have a commanding presence in the SUV space. In the sub 4 meter space, they offer Brezza while in the compact SUV space, they have S-Cross. In the mid-size and full size SUV space, they do not have anything to offer.

Over the last few years, demand has grown exponentially in the compact and mid-size SUV segment. Creta and Seltos have the highest market share in the compact SUV segment, while in the mid-size SUV space it is the Tata Harrier, Safari that are the leaders. MG Hector and recently launched Mahindra XUV700 are also doing well in this space.

Upcoming Maruti SUVs – 5 Star NCAP Safety

As these SUV segments are among the fastest growing in the country, it’s imperative for Maruti to introduce new products. That’s where Maruti’s new SUVs codenamed YFG (next-gen S-Cross to rival Creta / Seltos) and YTB (Baleno-based sub-4 meter crossover to rival Sonet, Venue) come into the picture.

These new Maruti SUVs are expected to get Suzuki’s 48V mild-hybrid system. This will work as a replacement for the existing 12V SHVS system that is used by the company. These new petrol-electric hybrid cars will be part of Maruti’s ‘Mission Green Million’ initiative. One of the primary goals of the initiative is to sell at least one million green vehicles over the next couple of years. It will help the company in its mission to promote sustainable mobility.

Suzuki 48v mild-hybrid powertrain is already offered with several of its cars in international markets. It offers a range of benefits including better performance, reduced carbon dioxide (CO2) emission and faster acceleration. Apart from this, Maruti will also be working on getting 5 star NCAP safety rating for their new cars.

Maruti YFG (next-gen S-Cross)

This is expected to utilize Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA), which is essentially an affordable version of Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA). DNGA platform can be used to build cars that are affordable, offer high quality and can support advanced technologies. To ensure improved competencies vis-a-vis Creta and Seltos, Maruti is expected to equip next-gen S-Cross with a range of new features. It is likely to offer multiple powertrain options.

In its current form, S-Cross is powered by a 1.5 lire petrol motor integrated with a mild-hybrid system. It is capable of generating 103 bhp of max power at 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm of peak torque at 4,400 rpm. The current mild-hybrid system comprises dual lithium-ion battery setup. It supports functions such as torque assist, engine idle start-stop and brake energy regeneration.

Maruti YTB

Based on Baleno, Maruti YTB will be a sub-4 meter coupe-SUV crossover. It will take on rivals such as Tata Nexon and Nissan Magnite. The car is likely to be based on 5th generation Heartect platform. YTB will be positioned as an affordable version of Brezza. It is to note that Brezza next-gen is also on its way. It is expected to be launched later this year or early next year.

Apart from new SUVs, Maruti is also in the process of updating their existing cars to new gen. Baleno, Alto, Swift, Dzire, etc are expected to get new gen variants next year. Just like SUVs, Maruti is also aiming to improve safety rating of their small cars and hatchbacks. This will result in increase in production cost and prices.