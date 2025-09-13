Maruti SUVs Get Cheaper Post GST Reform – News Prices of Fronx, Brezza, Jimny, Grand Vitara, Invicto

Maruti Suzuki India has announced revised ex-showroom prices across its SUV lineup, following the Government’s GST reform which reduced the applicable tax slab on passenger vehicles. Effective from September 22, 2025, customers will see price reductions across popular models such as Fronx, Brezza, Jimny, Grand Vitara and Invicto, with savings ranging from Rs 30,000 to over Rs 1.1 lakh depending on the variant.

Maruti Fronx Price Cut Up to Rs 1.11 Lakh

The biggest winner in Maruti’s SUV lineup is the Fronx, which now comes with a price cut of up to Rs 1.11 lakh on higher-end turbo petrol variants. Entry-level trims such as the 1.2 Sigma and Delta see savings of Rs 65,000–73,000, while the 1.0 Turbo MHEV Zeta AT now costs Rs 11 lakh, down by Rs 1.03 lakh. This brings the Fronx into a more competitive space within the compact SUV market.

Maruti Brezza: Up to Rs 48,000 Lower

The Brezza has received a price correction of Rs 30,000 to Rs 48,000 across its petrol and CNG trims. For example, the base LXI 1.5L MT variant is now priced at Rs 8.39 lakh (down Rs 30,000), while the SH ZXI+ AT trim sees the highest cut of Rs 48,000, bringing it to Rs 13.5 lakh ex-showroom.

Maruti Jimny: Rs 44,000 to Rs 52,000 Lower

Maruti’s lifestyle SUV, the Jimny, has also benefitted from GST reform. The base Zeta MT is now priced at Rs 12.32 lakh, down Rs 44,000, while the top-spec Alpha AT is available at Rs 14.29 lakh after a reduction of Rs 52,000.

Maruti Grand Vitara: Up to Rs 68,000 Lower

The Grand Vitara has seen price cuts across all its MHEV, CNG, and strong-hybrid variants. Depending on the trim, benefits range from Rs 36,000 to Rs 68,000. The Alpha+ (O) AT AllGrip variant now costs Rs 18.96 lakh, reduced by Rs 68,000, while the strong-hybrid E-CVT versions have seen cuts of around Rs 39,000–43,000.

Maruti Invicto: Rs 54,000 to Rs 61,000 Lower

Even Maruti’s premium MPV, the Invicto, has been revised under the new GST regime. The Zeta+ 7-seater and 8-seater trims now get a uniform reduction of Rs 54,000, while the Alpha+ 7-seater sees the highest drop of Rs 61,000, bringing its price down to Rs 28.61 lakh.

With these revisions, Maruti Suzuki has made its SUV lineup more accessible to a wider set of customers. The Fronx stands out with the largest reductions, while Brezza and Jimny see notable corrections that enhance their value-for-money quotient. The timing, just ahead of the festive season, is expected to provide a significant boost to sales across segments.