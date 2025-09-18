Maruti Suzuki Announces New GST-Compliant Prices Across Models

Maruti Suzuki has revised ex-showroom prices across its portfolio to pass on benefits from the new GST structure. The company says the reductions vary by model and variant, with cuts of up to Rs 1.30 lakh and fresh starting prices now in effect at Arena and Nexa dealerships nationwide.

GST Brings Price Rationalisation

The new GST framework aims to simplify India’s indirect tax regime by reducing the number of tax slabs, correcting inverted duty structures, and providing relief in key consumption sectors. For the automobile industry, the move translates into reduced taxation on several segments, which directly impacts the affordability of vehicles. Maruti Suzuki, being the market leader with one of the most diverse product portfolios, has passed on these benefits to its customers.

The revised pricing covers entry-level hatchbacks, premium hatchbacks, compact sedans, SUVs, and MPVs, ensuring that a wide range of buyers—from first-time customers to family car upgraders—stand to gain.

Price Updates Across Key Models

The company has confirmed that the ex-showroom prices now incorporate the revised GST structure. Some models have witnessed a notable reduction, making them more competitive in their respective segments.

S-Presso: up to Rs 1,29,600 cut; starts at Rs 3,49,900

Alto K10: up to Rs 1,07,600; starts at Rs 3,69,900

Celerio: up to Rs 94,100; starts at Rs 4,69,900

Wagon-R: up to Rs 79,600; starts at Rs 4,98,900

Ignis: up to Rs 71,300; starts at Rs 5,35,100

Swift: up to Rs 84,600; starts at Rs 5,78,900

Baleno: up to Rs 86,100; starts at Rs 5,98,900

Tour S: up to Rs 67,200; starts at Rs 6,23,800

Dzire: up to Rs 87,700; starts at Rs 6,25,600

Fronx: up to Rs 1,12,600; starts at Rs 6,84,900

Brezza: up to Rs 1,12,700; starts at Rs 8,25,900

Grand Vitara: up to Rs 1,07,000; starts at Rs 10,76,500

Jimny: up to Rs 51,900; starts at Rs 12,31,500

Ertiga: up to Rs 46,400; starts at Rs 8,80,000

XL6: up to Rs 52,000; starts at Rs 11,52,300

Invicto: up to Rs 61,700; starts at Rs 24,97,400

Eeco: up to Rs 68,000; starts at Rs 5,18,100

Super Carry: up to Rs 52,100; starts at Rs 5,06,100

Wider Impact

Industry experts believe that the GST-driven price correction will encourage growth across urban and rural markets alike. With cars like Alto K10, WagonR, and Swift becoming more affordable, entry-level customers are expected to show higher interest. On the other hand, SUVs such as Brezza and Grand Vitara, now priced more competitively, could attract buyers upgrading from hatchbacks. The GST rationalisation also comes at a time when demand for personal mobility remains strong, supported by improving rural incomes, festive sentiment, and attractive financing options.

The new GST-compliant prices are applicable from 22nd Sep effect across Maruti Suzuki’s wide dealership network under both Arena and Nexa brands. Customers can visit showrooms or check the official website to know the revised prices of their preferred models.