2022 Maruti Brezza Launch Teaser – Arena Deletes All Posts From Insta

With new Brezza, Maruti will be looking to regain the top spot in sub-4m SUV segment

While Brezza once enjoyed a monopoly of sorts, it now has to deal with multiple rivals such as Nexon, Venue and Sonet. As the equipment list seems lacking in comparison to that of rivals, it has become imperative to upgrade the SUV. Scheduled for launch on June 30, new Brezza packs in a range of features and creature comforts including a sunroof.

Maruti Suzuki Arena Insta posts deleted

To ensure new Brezza gets unhindered attention, Maruti has deleted all posts of Arena Instagram account. This is likely to have been done to create a dedicated space for upcoming Brezza teasers and other promotional content. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Vaibhav Pandey for sharing the update.

Interestingly, a similar Insta marketing strategy was implemented by Jaguar a few days ago, when they deleted all their posts over about 10 years. Arena being the authorized dealer of Brezza, it is likely that the space is getting cleared out to deliver maximum reach to the upcoming SUV.

Maruti will be looking to ensure that each and every aspect about new Brezza is clearly communicated to the target audience. For example, 2022 Brezza has revised exterior styling with updated headlamps, front grille and bumper. On the sides, the SUV gets new dual-tone alloy wheels and wider body cladding. Take a look at the detailed video of 2022 Maruti Brezza below.

At the rear, 2022 Brezza gets an updated boot lid, bumper and tail lamps. There are likely to be other changes as well based on the specific variant. In terms of core silhouette, new Brezza retains the boxy styling of its predecessor.

On the inside, updates include a floating touchscreen infotainment system, dual tone dashboard, semi-digital instrument console, head-up display, steering mounted controls and rear AC vents. The showstopper is certainly the sunroof, as new Brezza is the first Maruti car to get this feature. It marks a major shift in the company’s strategy and has opened the doors for other Maruti cars to get sunroof in upcoming updates.

Other key features of 2022 Brezza could include wireless charger, Alexa support, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and smartwatch pairing. Range of connectivity features available via Suzuki Connect app could see some new additions. In terms of safety, updates include 6-airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system and hill hold assist.

New Brezza performance

Powering 2022 Brezza will be the 1.5-litre petrol motor that was introduced with 2022 Ertiga. Equipped with Progressive Smart Hybrid tech, the motor should generate around 101 bhp of max power and 137 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include 5-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic. In view of the increased demand for CNG cars, this option could be provided for new Brezza at the time of launch.

Fuel efficiency of 2022 Maruti Brezza is likely to be on the higher side. 2022 Ertiga that has the new K15C motor delivers 20.51 kmpl with manual transmission and 20.30 kmpl with automatic. Mileage of new Brezza CNG is likely to be in the range of 25-30 km/kg. To boost its prospects, Brezza 2022 is expected to be launched at an aggressive price point. Fully loaded top-spec variants could carry a price tag of around Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom).