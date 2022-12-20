Maruti Suzuki At 2023 Auto Expo – New SUVs, Electric Concept

Maruti Suzuki will reveal two new SUVs – Jimny 5-door and Baleno-based crossover, along with an electric SUV concept at Auto Expo 2023

An exciting event for the automotive sector is the upcoming 2023 Auto Expo. Making its comeback after it was cancelled in 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this is an event that every car manufacturer and auto aficionado in the country is eagerly looking forward to.

Maruti Suzuki, being the country’s largest automaker, has big plans for this show that is set to be held from 13-18 January 2023 at India Expo Mart Greater Noida. January 11 will be exclusively for the media while January 12 will see the inaugural ceremony attended by media, special guests and dealers.

Maruti Suzuki at 2023 Auto Expo

Maruti Suzuki plans to showcase as many as 16 vehicles at the Show at Hall No. 9 which is spread over an area of 4,118 m2. These will include two new SUVs (to include a Baleno based crossover and Jimny 5-door), an electric concept SUV, the WagonR Flex Fuel prototype and some customized vehicles among which will be the Grand Vitara, XL6, Ciaz, Ertiga, Brezza, Baleno and Swift.

Maruti Suzuki’s new range of SUVs, Concept electric vehicles, Hybrid and flex-fuel prototypes will showcase their commitment towards cleaner and greener, sustainable and carbon neutral initiatives. An elevated section will showcase the company’s range of SUVs and UVs while the highly anticipated Maruti Jimny 5-door, an extended version of the 3-door Jimny, will be making its debut.

Maruti Suzuki’s Baleno based crossover will also be on display. It is positioned between the Baleno and Brezza in the company lineup and is set to borrow styling elements from the Grand Vitara. It will come in with mild hybrid powertrains with automatic transmission options and will compete against the Kia Sonet and Tata Nexon upon launch.

Maruti Suzuki showcase its first EV for India in the form of an SUV concept (codenamed YY8 as on date) at the Expo with launch set for some time in early 2025. YY8 SUV may be offered with two battery pack options that include a 48kWh unit and 59kWh unit, delivering an approximate range of 400 kms and 500 kms respectively.

Futuristic, Technology-Driven Products and Services

The brand’s vision of the future is led by Sustainability, Technology, Safety and Connectivity. Hence the Maruti Suzuki pavilion will be divided into four zones to include Sustainability Zone, Technology Zone, Innovation Zone and Adventure Zone.

At the Sustainability Zone, visitors will get to see the ‘Sustainability Tree’ on which they can post and support the company’s sustainable initiatives. The Technology Zone will showcase futuristic technologies such as ADAS, V2X and cutting-edge powertrains like Intelligent Electric Hybrid using innovative technologies like Robotic Touchscreen Arm and Virtual Reality.

Varun Dhawan will be a major attraction at the Innovation Zone wherein fans can take photos with the superstar’s 3D character. The Adventure Zone will allow adventure seekers to take advantage of special Rock Wall Climbing Activity while Maruti Suzuki will also showcase its customized AllGRIP vehicles.