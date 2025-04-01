Maruti Suzuki Closes FY2024-25 with 2.23 Million Sales – 193k Units in March 2025

India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, has reported its sales performance for March 2025 and the full financial year FY2024-25, showing consistent growth across key segments. In March 2025, the company sold a total of 1,92,984 units, up from 1,87,196 units in March 2024, registering a modest year-on-year growth.

Maruti Sales March 2025

The bulk of the monthly sales came from the domestic passenger vehicle segment, where Maruti Suzuki dispatched 1,50,743 units, compared to 1,52,718 units in the same month last year. While the Mini and Compact segment (Alto, S-Presso, Swift, Baleno, etc.) saw a slight drop with 78,561 units sold in March 2025 vs 81,673 units a year earlier, the Utility Vehicle segment (Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, etc.) continued to climb with 61,097 units, up from 58,436 units in March 2024.

On the other hand, Maruti’s LCV sales (Super Carry) stood at 2,391 units, lower than the 3,612 units sold in March 2024. Total domestic sales, including passenger vehicles, LCVs and sales to other OEMs, came in at 1,60,016 units, slightly below 1,61,304 units from the previous year.

However, Maruti’s exports provided a strong boost in March 2025 with 32,968 units shipped, up significantly from 25,892 units in March 2024. This brought the total March 2025 sales (domestic + export) to 1,92,984 units, compared to 1,87,196 units a year ago.

FY2024-25 Performance: Maruti Crosses 2.23 Million Sales Mark

For the full financial year April 2024 to March 2025, Maruti Suzuki posted its highest-ever annual sales at 2,234,266 units, growing from 2,135,323 units in FY2023-24.

In the domestic passenger vehicle space, the company sold 1,760,767 units, nearly matching the 1,759,881 units sold last year. The compact segment (Baleno, Swift, Dzire, etc.) remained the volume driver with 770,737 units, though slightly down from 828,015 units the previous year. The utility vehicle segment, however, posted robust growth with 720,186 units, a healthy rise from 642,296 units last year.

Sales to other OEMs more than doubled to 106,422 units in FY2024-25 from 58,612 units the previous year, and exports surged to 332,585 units, up from 283,067 units, highlighting Maruti’s growing global footprint.

Despite some softness in van and LCV sales, Maruti Suzuki’s diversified portfolio, strong export strategy, and expanding utility vehicle line-up have helped the brand maintain its leadership position in the Indian automotive market.