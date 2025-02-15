Maruti Suzuki Dzire And Swift Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 10,000

India’s leading carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, has on sale, one of the most iconic car duo of all time. We’re talking about the Swift hatchback and Dzire sedan, both of which have been ported over to their 4th Generation versions. In February 2025, Maruti Suzuki hiked the prices of this duo by up to Rs 10,000. Let’s take a closer look.

Dzire And Swift Prices Hiked

The recently launched Dzire sub 4m sedan and the Swift hatchback are subjected to a price hike in February 2025. The company has imposed a max price hike of Rs 10,000 on Dzire and Rs 5,000 on Swift. The company didn’t quote a reason for this price hike, but rising input costs might be the primary contributor.

Maruti Suzuki has increased the prices of Dzire by up to Rs 10,000. The max ceiling of Rs 10,000 price hike is imparted on VXi Petrol AMT and ZXi Petrol AMT variants. Other variants like LXi MT, VXi MT, ZXi MT, ZXi+ MT, ZXi+ AMT, VXi CNG MT and ZXi CNG MT get a uniform price hike of Rs 5,000. This way, the Dzire is now priced between Rs 6.84 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh (Ex-sh).

Where Swift is concerned, Maruti Suzuki has hiked the prices of India’s favourite hatchback by up to Rs 5,000. This max price hike is only applicable to variants equipped with AMT gearboxes. These include VXi AMT, VXi (O) AMT, ZXi AMT and ZXi+ AMT have received this uniform price hike of Rs 5,000.

Any other changes?

Variants of Swift like LXi MT, VXi MT, VXi (O) MT, ZXi MT, ZXi (O) MT, VXi CNG MT, VXi (O) CNG MT and ZXi CNG MT don’t receive any price hike. This way, Maruti Suzuki Swift has gotten dearer by up to Rs 5,000 and prices range between Rs 6.49 lakh and Rs 9.5 lakh (Ex-sh).

Both vehicles are based on the same platform and have pretty much the same interiors. Dzire is slightly more premium as it gets features like 360-degree camera and a single-pane sunroof. Both Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Swift are powered by the same 1.2L Z-Series NA Petrol engine with a CNG counterpart.

