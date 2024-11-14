Maruti Suzuki Dzire Vs Swift Comparison – Sedan Or Hatchback?

Even though the table leans towards the Dzire for more features, Swift still has its own strengths and unique capabilities

India’s largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, has just launched its new Dzire sub 4m sedan. This is India’s best-selling sedan and is a very important launch for the brand. Dzire also garnered 5 Star crash safety ratings, making it the first Maruti Suzuki vehicle to do so.

Despite Maruti’s efforts in De-Swiftify Dzire, it is, at the end of the day, a Swift under the skin with a larger boot at its back. For the larger boot, more upmarket design and the sunroof, prospective Swift buyers might choose Dzire as an upgrade in size and class. But how big of an upgrade is it? And what is the price premium? Let’s take a look.

Dzire Vs Swift Comparison

Maruti Suzuki is rewriting history with the launch of Dzire sub 4m sedan in India. Starting from Rs 6.79 lakh (Ex-sh), Dzire is offered in four trim levels (LXI, VXI, ZXI and ZXI+) without any (O) optional variants, unlike Swift, which gets (O) optional variants with VXI trim. You can read more about the Dzire in our first-drive review.

In contrast, Swift prices start from Rs 6.49 lakh (Ex-sh). The price difference to upgrade to Dzire from Swift ranges between Rs 30,000 and Rs 69,000 (Ex-sh), depending on variant and trim level. Both vehicles are now in their 4th Generation avatar and Dzire has shed all Swift identities, this time around.

Both vehicles have the same width of 1,735 mm and wheelbase of 2,450 mm. Dzire is just 5 mm taller at 1,525 mm and is longer than Swift by 135 mm. The increase in length has allowed Dzire to offer a larger 382L boot space, while Swift’s is confined to 265L. Despite the larger boot, many might prefer Swift as it has a hatchback-style opening for wider aperture.

Interestingly, both Swift and Dzire weigh the same at 920 kg with base variants, despite the size differences. Both vehicles run on 15-inch alloy wheels shod with 185-section and 65-profile tyres. Ground clearance of both is the same at 163 mm. Both vehicles are monocoque in their construction and have FWD layout.

Which car gives more mileage?

The same 1.2L Z-Series 3-cylinder engine powers Swift and Dzire. When compared to older K-Series 4-cylinder engine, these are less performant and more prone to vibrations and harshness. This engine is tuned to make 80 bhp of peak power and 111.7 Nm when run on Petrol and 69 bhp of peak power and 101.8 Nm of peak torque when run on CNG.

Gearbox options are 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT on both vehicles and mileage figures are neck-and-neck. In Petrol, Maruti Suzuki Swift is more fuel efficient and in CNG, it is Dzire. Where features are concerned, both vehicles are almost identical, with a little edge to Dzire as it packs more.

On top of what Swift offers, Dzire packs a handy TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), a very useful 360-degree camera and a novelty, which is the single-pane sunroof. In Swift’s favour, we have a projector LED headlight and the hatchback tailgate with collapsible 2nd-row seats that expand luggage carrying capacity.