Maruti Suzuki Eeco Recall April 2022 – Around 20K Units Impacted

As the recall does not involve functional aspects of the vehicle, there won’t be any impact on performance, safety or environment

OEMs often have to deal with recalls, as auto manufacturing is a complex process and involves sourcing parts from various suppliers. Recalls are an additional cost burden, but necessary for maintaining desired quality levels, safety and customer satisfaction. In the latest update, India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki has issued a recall for 19,731 units of Eeco.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco Recall April 2022

This recall is applicable for Eeco units manufactured between the period from July 19, 2021 to October 5, 2021. The primary issue relates to incorrectly marked wheel rim size. The anomaly was discovered during a routine inspection. It is to note that not all Eeco units manufactured during this period have the issue. However, all affected units need to be checked to find out the ones that have the incorrectly marked wheel rim size.

In the recall, the affected units will be inspected and the issue, if any, will be rectified. Owners of affected Eeco units will be contacted individually and requested to take their vehicle for inspection. If the problem is present, it will be rectified. Eeco owners can also visit the company’s website and access the “IMP CUSTOMER INFO” section. They can check if their vehicle is covered under the recall by entering the chassis number.

A similar recall for Eeco was announced by Maruti in 2020 as well. At that time, the recall involved a possible issue related to missing standard symbol on the headlamp. The recall was applicable to Eeco units manufactured between November 4th 2019 and February 25th 2020. A total of 40,453 units of Eeco were called for inspection.

This latest recall by Maruti Suzuki involves a benign issue, especially when compared to other recalls that have taken place in Indian auto industry in recent years. For example, there have been recalls involving more serious issues related to braking, airbags and malfunctioning fuel pumps. It’s good to know that carmakers are usually proactive in issuing recalls and no major incidents have been reported on account of such defects.

Earlier recalls

Last year in September, Maruti Suzuki had issued a recall of 1.81 lakh cars. These comprised petrol variants of Brezza, S-Cross, Ertiga, XL6 and Ciaz. The recall was announced to fix a potential defect in motor generator unit in cars manufactured between the period from May 04, 2018 to October 27, 2020. Affected cars were called for an inspection and the issue, if any, was rectified free of cost.

Last year, Mahindra has also issued a recall for 600 units, comprising XUV300, Bolero, Scorpio and Thar. The affected units were manufactured between June 21, 2021 and July 02, 2021 at the company’s facility in Nashik.

The recall involved inspection of units that were potentially exposed to contaminated fuel. There was a risk of premature wear and tear of the engine due to the contaminated fuel. The affected units were serviced free of cost.