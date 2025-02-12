Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Price Hike Feb 2025 Up To Rs 15K – Details

Among the rumours and developments of a 2025 Maruti Ertiga Facelift, the company has hiked the prices of current model. This price hike introduced in February 2025 will take effect immediately and will reflect in all new car purchases. Let’s break down the variants and take a closer look at variant-wise revised pricing.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Price Hike Feb 2025

Indian automotive market has witnessed a major shift in popularity to SUVs and vehicles marketed as SUVs. However, people carriers like Maruti Suzuki’s Ertiga have remained a favourite among Indians owing to their practicality and versatility. Ertiga is currently the best-selling MPV in India.

Ertiga has just received a price hike in February 2025 of up to Rs 15,000. The company didn’t quote a reason behind the price hike, but the new prices are effective immediately. Rising input costs are likely to be the main reason behind this price hike.

The highest price hike of Rs 15,000 is allotted to Ertiga’s base LXi (O) variant, making the new base price of Ertiga Rs 8.84 lakh (Ex-sh). The rest of the variants all get a uniform Rs 10,000 price hike. Taking the top-spec variant prices to Rs 13.13 lakh (Ex-sh). These variants include VXi (O), VXi (O) CNG, ZXi (O), VXi AT, ZXi+, ZXi (O) CNG, ZXi AT and ZXi+ AT.

Any new features?

There don’t seem to be any new features added with this revision. The MPV continues to be offered with the same 1.5L K15C naturally aspirated 4-cylinder engine. This powertrain is offered with two gearbox choices – a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic. There is a CNG option on sale too.

Maruti Suzuki is making its portfolio compatible with the safety net of 6 airbags as standard. We saw this trend with Swift and Dzire. Recently, even the Celerio received 6 airbags as standard. Currently, Ertiga gets 4 airbags, which might be increased to 6 in the future.