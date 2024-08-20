Maruti Suzuki ESP in Alto K10, S-Presso – Safety Without the Sticker Shock

ESP Is Standard in Maruti Suzuki’s Lineup

Electronic Stability Program + (ESP) now comes standard in Maruti Suzuki’s entire passenger vehicle lineup. This enhancement solidifies Maruti Suzuki’s commitment to advancing vehicle safety for all customers. ESP works by preventing skidding, ensuring vehicles stay on their intended paths. This is crucial for maintaining control in challenging driving conditions.

ESP’s integration with other safety systems, such as Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Traction Control System (TCS), and Stability Control (SC), enhances its effectiveness. These systems work together to maintain vehicle stability. By measuring vehicle movement, sensors allow for real-time adjustments that keep the car steady. Offering drivers more confidence behind the wheel.

No Car Left Behind: Alto K10, S-Presso Get ESP

Maruti Alto K10 and S-Presso, now feature ESP. This expansion ensures that even the most compact cars in Maruti Suzuki’s lineup benefit from safety tech. The inclusion of ESP in these models prioritises safety across all MSIL vehicle segments, making it accessible to a broader customer base.

Alongwith ESP, Maruti Suzuki vehicles come equipped with dual front airbags, ABS with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), and reverse parking sensors. Essential features that contribute to the overall safety package of even small cars, ensuring a comprehensive safety net for drivers and passengers alike.

Affordable with added Safety

Customer impact is significant, as Maruti Suzuki has decided not to increase prices for the new models equipped with ESP. This keeps safety technology within reach for all consumers. Enhanced safety features as standard offerings improves driving confidence. And makes Maruti Suzuki vehicles even more appealing.

The safety upgrade is part of its broader strategy to enhance vehicle safety. And is much needed in providing reliable and practical safety solutions for Indian roads. It is prudent to make safety features standard rather than optional in the small car segment. A segment that caters to a sizeable number of car buyers.

Maruti Suzuki’s Appeal to Indian Buyers

ESP’s functionality is pivotal in reducing the likelihood of accidents caused by loss of control. By constantly monitoring vehicle dynamics and intervening when necessary, ESP helps maintain the vehicle’s trajectory, significantly reducing the risk of skidding where maintaining control is challenging. When safety does not come at a premium, it bodes well for all. This move is expected to positively influence customer perception, and benefit a large section of car buyers in the country. The emphasis on safety aligns with global trends and customer expectations, ensuring that Maruti Suzuki remains a preferred choice.

Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The addition of Electronic Stability Program+ as a standard feature on Maruti Suzuki product portfolio* aligns with our endeavour to democratize advanced features and it significantly increases the value proposition of our vehicles. This is a step towards ensuring that our customers enjoy enhanced safety through improved driving confidence regardless of the model they choose. At Maruti Suzuki, we believe that advanced technology should be accessible to all, and this reinforces our commitment to delivering high-quality vehicles that cater to the diverse needs of Indian consumers.”