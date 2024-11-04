Maruti Suzuki eVitara Electric SUV Debuts – 4.3m, 4WD, 61 kWh Battery

Maruti EVX electric SUV concept production version has made global debut as the eVitara Electric SUV – India launch soon

Suzuki Motor Corporation has taken a significant step toward a sustainable future by unveiling its first mass-production battery electric vehicle (BEV), the eVitara, in Milan, Italy. This marks Suzuki’s entry into the global electric vehicle market, with production scheduled to begin at Suzuki Motor Gujarat in India in spring 2025. Sales are expected to roll out across Europe, India, and Japan by summer 2025. Upon launch in India next year, it will take on the likes of Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV along with soon to be launched Hyundai Creta EV and Mahindra Be 6e.

The eVitara draws inspiration from Maruti eVX concept, which was first showcased at the Auto Expo in India in January 2023, and later at the Japan Mobility Show in October. The eVitara is positioned as Suzuki’s first global strategic BEV model, embodying the company’s vision for a versatile, eco-friendly SUV. Dubbed the “Emotional Versatile Cruiser,” it combines advanced technology with the strength and durability of an SUV.

Key Features of the eVitara

Striking Design with a High-Tech & Adventure Theme The eVitara design emphasizes a balance of cutting-edge technology and robust SUV characteristics. With large-diameter tires, a long wheelbase, and a rugged stance, it promises an adventurous driving experience. The interior is equipped with an integrated display and features tough-looking panels and a sturdy center console, all echoing the theme of “High-Tech & Adventure.”

Efficient BEV Powertrain At the heart of the eVitara performance is an advanced BEV powertrain. It utilizes an efficient eAxle, integrating the motor and inverter, powered by lithium iron-phosphate batteries known for their safety and reliability. This setup ensures quick acceleration from a standstill and strong overtaking power, enhancing the driving experience in various speed ranges.

ALLGRIP-e Electric 4WD System Suzuki has equipped the eVitara with its proprietary electric 4WD system, “ALLGRIP-e.” Featuring two independent eAxles at the front and rear, this system delivers responsive handling and impressive off-road capability. The ALLGRIP-e system includes a Trail mode, which applies brakes to spinning tires and distributes torque to the opposite tire, helping drivers navigate challenging terrain with ease.

New HEARTECT-e Platform for BEVs The eVitara is built on Suzuki’s newly developed HEARTECT-e platform, specifically designed for BEVs. This platform provides a lightweight structure, high-voltage protection, and maximized interior space, thanks to the elimination of underfloor members. This innovation allows for enhanced battery capacity and contributes to the SUV’s efficient design.

Power and Performance Specifications – Europe Spec

Battery options: 49 kWh and 61 kWh

Drive systems: 2WD and 4WD

Motor output: Ranges from 106 kW to 135 kW

Maximum torque: 189 Nm for 2WD models and up to 300 Nm for 4WD models

Dimensions: 4,275 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width, 1,635 mm in height, with a 2,700 mm wheelbase

Ground clearance: 180 mm, suitable for off-road conditions

Seating: Capacity for 5 occupants

Comment from President Suzuki – “The eVitara is our first BEV, developed through repeated trial and error to create an easy-to-use BEV for our customers. In order to realize a carbon-neutral society, we will provide a variety of options, including BEVs, hybrid vehicles, and CNG vehicles, tailored to specific regions. Introduction of the eVitara represents a significant milestone in achieving carbon neutrality. Following the launch of the eVitara, we will continue to expand our BEV line-up and propose mobility solutions tailored to the needs of specific countries and regions.”

The Future of Suzuki’s BEV Line-Up

With the eVitara as its first global BEV model, Suzuki aims to cater to diverse markets, offering a practical and eco-friendly alternative in the compact SUV segment. The company plans to continue developing and introducing new BEV models, ensuring that it remains competitive in the evolving landscape of electric mobility. The eVitara is expected to resonate with environmentally conscious consumers, offering Suzuki’s signature reliability combined with advanced electric vehicle technology. As Suzuki’s first electric venture in the SUV segment, the eVitara promises to redefine sustainable driving in urban and off-road environments alike.