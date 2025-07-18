Maruti Suzuki eVitara India Launch Date September 3, 2025

India’s largest car maker by volumes, Maruti Suzuki, is foraying into the country’s lucrative electric car segment. This is the first time Suzuki is coming up with an electric offering and is a big deal for the brand. eVitara will be a global model, which will be exclusively manufactured in India. Now, the launch details have been revealed for India. Let’s take a closer look.

Maruti eVitara India Launch

eVitara is shaping up to be one of the most important launches for Suzuki Global and Maruti Suzuki. The company has just revealed launch details for the Indian market, where it will be exclusively manufactured by Maruti Suzuki’s facility in Gujarat. It will then be exported to major global markets like Japan, UK and Europe form India.

Speaking of, India launch date is set for September 3rd, 2025. Bookings and deliveries are likely to commence around the same time. Maruti Suzuki eVitara will lock horns with other electric SUVs operating in C SUV segment like MG ZS EV, Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6, Hyundai Creta and the likes.

Coming from a juggernaut, which is Maruti Suzuki, sales are likely to be in eVitara’s favour owing to Maruti’s brand trust along with its extensive dealer and service network, which is the largest in India. The company globally debuted it at 2025 Auto Expo and since then, it has been a hot anticipation in India and the world.

There will be a badge engineered Toyota counterpart of eVitara, which will be called Urban Cruiser EV and will be manufactured at the same Gujarat plant by Maruti Suzuki. eVitara will be sold exclusively through the premium Nexa showrooms. Maruti Suzuki has been showcasing eVitara across the country in many showrooms and expanding its fast-charging network.

Features & Equipment

Where design is concerned, eVitara looks like a larger S-Presso, but in a more elegant way. There’s body cladding all around for a rugged SUV look. Charging port is on left front quarter panel and it gets conventional front doors, while rear door handles are on C-Pillars. 18-inch alloy wheels look proportionate and there are disc brakes on all four wheels.

On the inside, Maruti eVitara will get a new 2-spoke steering wheel, a 10.1-inch infotainment screen, 10.25-inch instrument cluster, dual-tone Brown and Black theme with soft-touch plastics, floating centre console, front ventilated seats, premium leatherette upholstery, fixed glass roof, wireless changing pad, powered driver’s seat, 360-degree camera, Level-2 ADAS and other features.

Powertrain

Powering eVitara is an electric battery that can go till 61 kWh in capacity, promising up to 428 km WLTP certified range. India is likely to get single-motor variants only and the performance metrics with single-motor variants go till 172 bhp of peak power and 192.5 Nm of peak torque.