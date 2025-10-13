Maruti Suzuki eVitara India Launch Set To Happen In December 2025

Maruti Suzuki’s and Suzuki Global’s maiden electric vehicle, the eVitara, has been one of the most anticipated car launches in India. It is an electric SUV designed for Indian market along with global markets. The company even shipped the first batch of 2,900 Suzuki eVitara made in India for the world.

Maruti Suzuki eVitara India Launch

Unveiled at the 2025 Auto Expo (Bharat Mobility Expo) earlier this year, eVitara is the company’s first ever electric vehicle. eVitara marks the first step in the company’s electric mobility journey and it is a big step for Maruti Suzuki to flex its manufacturing prowess and a major boost to Indian Government’s Make In India initiative.

Maruti Suzuki eVitara will be launched in the country in December 2025. It will be solely manufactured in Maruti Suzuki’s Gujarat facility. It is from here, production of global-spec models will happen and then shipped to those markets. eVitara will also spawn a Toyota counterpart in the form of Urban Cruiser EV, which will be solely manufactured here as well.

eVitara will be launched in India in three different trim levels. Because it is sold via the Nexa outlets, it carries a similar trim hierarchy. Range starts from Delta and we will get Zeta and Alpha. Immediate rivals include MG ZS EV, Tata Curvv EV, Hyundai Creta Electric and even Mahindra BE 6 to some extent.

All trims of Maruti eVitara launched in India will get FWD layout as standard. So, no dual-motor versions at launch. Maruti is likely to offer two different battery options – 49 kWh and 61 kWh. Depending on the battery option, Maruti Suzuki will offer a single FWD motor with either 142 bhp or 172 bhp of peak power.

Feature packed interior!

Maruti Suzuki is not likely to leave any stones unturned where features and equipment are concerned. eVitara gets a floating centre console, a 2-spoke steering wheel, soft touch plastics on dashboard and door trims, a glass roof, a large touchscreen infotainment screen, a TFT instrument cluster, auto climate control, ventilated seats and more.

eVitara is dimensionally smaller than its immediate rivals as it measures 4.27m in length. However, it packs a massive 2,700 mm long wheelbase, which should liberate a lot of room on the inside. Max range promised with eVitara is around 500 km on a single charge.