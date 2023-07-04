Electrifying Arrival of Maruti Suzuki eVX on the Global Stage – 2024

A 60 kWh battery in top trims and a 48 kWh battery in lower trims promising real world range of 500km and 400 km respectively is likely with Maruti Suzuki eVX

India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, showcased its new fully electric vehicle at 2023 Auto Expo. This vehicle was in concept form and took the name eVX. As it stands, here’s Maruti Suzuki’s first ever fully-electric vehicle, co-developed with Toyota. Upon launch, there will be a Toyota version of Maruti Suzuki eVX as well.

When launched, it will be the most important product for Maruti Suzuki. And being a Maruti Suzuki, it is an important product for the electric car space. It will rival upcoming Hyundai Creta EV, Mahindra BE.05, Citroen eC3 Aircross and MG ZS EV.

Ready or Not, Here Comes Maruti Suzuki eVX: The Global Debut of the Year 2024

As per a recent report, Maruti Suzuki eVX production model will see the light of day in 2024. To be more precise, October 2024. This is the debut date and launch date will be around 2025 Auto Expo. Hyundai Creta EV and Citroen eC3 Aircross seem to be closer to launch and will have a headstart.

MG ZS EV is the first compact electric SUV in India followed by Mahindra XUV400. But being a Maruti Suzuki, expect eVX to have better penetration in the Indian electric car space. Toyota will have their version badge-engineered as well. Maruti Suzuki is likely to manufacture both vehicles at Gujarat plant.

The report also suggests that eVX will go on sale in India first, followed by global markets. Both Maruti Suzuki eVX and its Toyota counterpart will feature a modified version of Toyota’s 40PL electric skateboard (internal code name 27PL) with slightly different top hats. This electric platform is said to be highly localised, to keep costs in check.

What will it pack?

The first test mule made its appearance in Poland in a production-ready guise. We can expect a 4.3m length and a 2,700mm long wheelbase. Given recent Maruti Suzuki vehicles come with a tonne of features, eVX will probably take that a notch above.

At 2023 Auto Expo, Maruti Suzuki eVX concept featured a 60 kWh battery with a range of 550 km. Production version of this concept will probably boast a similar size battery with 500 km of real-world range. There is likely to be a smaller 48 kWh battery in lower trims too with around 400 km of range.

Mahindra BE.05 will start from 60 kWh battery size and INGLO platform can accommodate till 80 kWh. Compact electric SUV space is likely to heat up in the future significantly. This segment can see pricing between Rs. 25 lakh to Rs. 40 lakh (ex-sh) if BE.05 will get an 80 kWh battery.

