Maruti Suzuki eVX Prototype Captured In Motion

Following launch of 48V mild hybrid vehicles, Meet eVX, MSIL’s First Battery Electric Vehicle

Maruti Suzuki has been the leading force in car sales in India. The Delhi-based carmaker is currently the leader in ICE vehicles (both petrol and CNG). As of now, there are two self charging (strong hybrid) powertrain vehicles. Both are badge-engineered Toyota products. But a BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) is absent altogether.

The company intends to fix that with the launch of eVX. Maruti Suzuki showcased concept form at 2023 Auto Expo. Production version has made its appearances before in Poland. In those pictures, we can see eVX getting charged up, at a charging station. New spy shots show the test mule in motion.

Maruti Suzuki eVX prototype – Set to Shake Up India’s EV Market?

For starters, this is a global vehicle co-developed with Toyota. So, there will be a Toyota version in the future as well. Toyota already has quite a few BEVs in its global portfolio. But this upcoming SUV will be the first BEV for Indian market from both Maruti Suzuki and Toyota.

India will the first market for eVX launch, followed by others. Both Maruti Suzuki eVX and its Toyota counterpart will feature a modified version of Toyota’s 40PL fully electric platform or skateboard. Internally, this platform gets 27PL codename.

Rumour mill suggests high localisation of this platform for cost efficiency. While design and development seems to be Toyota’s department, production seems to be Maruti Suzuki’s. Expect production version of eVX manufactured in Maruti Suzuki’s Gujarat plant.

eVX Powertrain Unplugged: What Drives Maruti Suzuki’s Electric SUV?

For starters, Maruti Suzuki eVX is an electric compact SUV and will lock its horns with MG ZS EV, Mahindra XUV400 and upcoming Citroen eC3 Aircross, Hyundai Creta EV and Mahindra BE.05. Length will be around 4.3m.

Looking at the spy shots, it is fairly proportionate. So, a width of around 1.8m is probable. Wheels look quite plain and production model could feature a swankier design. Rear door handles are in the C-pillars like on Swift hatchback. Rear gets Fronx-like slightly coupe-ish approach.

A 60 kWh battery with 500 km of claimed range is highly likely. There could be a smaller battery model in the future too. Single motor setup makes a lot of sense for a vehicle of this segment. But we hope this motor is at the rear, rather than in the front. Maruti Suzuki eVX could debut in 2024 and launch could go till early 2025.

1 of 4

Source