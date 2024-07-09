Maruti Cars Standard Warranty 3 Yrs / 1 Lakh Kms – Extended Up To 6 Yrs / 1.6 Lakh Kms

Maruti Suzuki Extends Warranty: Three Years or 1,00,000 km

Maruti Suzuki is enhancing its standard warranty program. Previously, the standard warranty covered vehicles for two years or 40,000 km. This has now been extended to three years or 1,00,000 km. Applicable to cars delivered from July 9th, 2024, enhanced warranty covers the engine, transmission, mechanical components, electrical systems, and air conditioning systems. Consumables, however, are excluded from this coverage.

Maruti Suzuki Extends Warranty – From Platinum to Solitaire

Maruti Suzuki also offers three extended warranty packages. Platinum Package covers up to the fourth year or 1,20,000 km. Royal Platinum Package extends coverage to the fifth year or 1,40,000 km. Solitaire Package provides protection up to the sixth year or 1,60,000 km. These packages expand the scope of warranty coverage, especially for the fourth and fifth years, ensuring extensive protection for the vehicle.

The extended warranty packages cover eleven high-value parts. This comprehensive coverage ensures that critical components are protected, reducing potential repair costs for customers. By offering these packages, Maruti Suzuki aims to deliver greater value and assurance to customers. Availability of free repairs at authorized service centres further enhances the value proposition of these warranty programs.

Extended Warranties Reflect Maruti’s Confidence in Durability

These warranty enhancements reflect Maruti Suzuki’s goal to offer exceptional value. By extending the warranty period and covering high-value parts, Maruti Suzuki aims to provide peace of mind to its customers, driven by a commitment to customer satisfaction. The extended warranties also signify the company’s confidence in the durability and reliability of its vehicles.

Intended to meet diverse customer needs, through different levels of coverage, Maruti Suzuki ensures that customers can choose a warranty package that best suits their requirements. This flexibility adds to the customer-friendly nature of the programmes. By prioritising/reiterating customer satisfaction and offering comprehensive coverage, Maruti Suzuki reinforces its position as a reliable and trustworthy automobile manufacturer.

Long-Term Assurance – Building Trust, Strengthening Market Reputation

Designed to provide long-term value and assurance to customers, MSIL offers extensive protection for their vehicles. This approach not only enhances customer trust but also strengthens Maruti Suzuki’s reputation in the market.

Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, MSIL, said, “At Maruti Suzuki, we strive to have customers for life. In line with this commitment, we have enhanced our standard warranty coverage to 3 years or 1,00,000 km to provide greater value to our customers.

Furthermore, we have introduced extended warranty packages for up to 6 years or 1,60,000 km and revised the scope of 4th year and 5th year extended warranty packages. The enhanced standard warranty and updated extended warranty packages will offer our customers added convenience and peace of mind, ultimately enhancing their overall ownership experience.”