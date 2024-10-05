Maruti Suzuki Festive Offers Up To Rs 2.3 Lakh – Jimny, Vitara, Invicto, Swift, Brezza, Dzire

Even though Maruti Suzuki is India’s best-selling brand, the company will benefit from the festive offers to recover recent volume losses

India’s leading car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, has dived into the festivities and is offering attractive discounts and offers on its vehicles. Both the Arena and Nexa vehicles are subjected to festive offers. With domestic YoY and QoQ decline in sales, festive offers might be a catalyst in boosting sales and racking up the numbers.

Not all the vehicles get the same Rs 2.3 lakh worth of benefits. Maruti’s festive offers vary from vehicle to vehicle and from variant to variant. Here are some of the most attractive offers Maruti Suzuki is offering on its vehicles.

1. Brezza – Up To Rs 25K Off!

Maruti’s Brezza sub 4m SUV is currently India’s best-selling car, irrespective of genre, bagging close to 20K units in August 2024. While there are no official discounts on Brezza, some dealerships with stock inventory have been quoting up to Rs 25K off.

2. XL6 – Up To Rs 35K Off!

Company’s premium MPV sits above Ertiga and is a hot-selling product in its segment. Both the petrol and CNG versions of XL6 have been bestowed with benefits of up to Rs 35K including cash discount and exchange bonus.

3. Swift – Up To Rs 35K Off!

Maruti’s new launch, Swift, has been an absolute phenomenon. It debuts the company’s new Z-series engine and a host of new features. Under the festive offers, Maruti Suzuki Swift gets benefits of up to Rs 35K.

4. Ciaz – Up To Rs 40K Off!

Despite being India’s most affordable C-Segment sedan, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is not a sales phenomenon in its segment. But the value it offers is still unrivalled and Ciaz buyers can benefit from offers that total up to Rs 40K.

5. Dzire – Up To Rs 40K Off!

The current 3rd Gen Dzire has been a great sell for Maruti Suzuki and is keen on bringing the 4th Gen model to be launched on November 4th. Ahead of that, Dzire buyers can avail up to Rs 40K worth of benefits including cash discounts and exchange bonuses.

6. WagonR – Up To Rs 45K Off!

One of India’s all-time favourite budget cars, WagonR, has received attractive festive offers as well. Depending on variant and powertrain, WagonR gets up to Rs 45K off, making it a sensible buy for target demographic.

7. Baleno – Up To Rs 47K Off!

Next, we have the most popular premium hatchback in India, Maruti Suzuki Baleno. For the festive season, Baleno buyers can avail up to Rs 47K worth of benefits depending on variants.

8. Alto K10 – Up To Rs 52K Off!

Maruti Suzuki’s most affordable and budget-friendly Alto K10 is currently not a best-seller as buyer trends have changed. For the festive season, Alto K10 buyers can avail benefits worth up to Rs 52K, making it an ideal choice for many first-time buyers.

9. S-Presso – Up To Rs 55K Off!

While it might not be popular for its looks and design, S-Presso offers a high-riding stance in its segment. With the festive season kicking in, S-Presso is now more attractive for buyers as it gets benefits worth up to Rs 55K.

10. Celerio – Up To Rs 55K Off!

Just like the S-Presso, Maruti Suzuki Celerio is also bestowed with Rs 55K worth of benefits for the festive season. This small hatchback offers a decent range of features over rivals of similar size.

11. Fronx – Up To Rs 78K Off!

The crossover version of Baleno hatchback with a sloping roofline, Fronx is one of the most handsome vehicles on sale in India and has a massive pull among the sub 4m SUV buyers. For the festive season, Fronx gets up to Rs 78K worth of benefits in the form of cash discount, exchange bonus and Velocity Edition Kit.

12. Grand Vitara – Up To Rs 1.03 Lakh Off!

Born out of the strategic partnership between Toyota and Maruti Suzuki, Grand Vitara is gaining popularity. It is currently India’s second-best-selling compact SUV. Grand Vitara gets up to Rs 1.03 lakh worth of benefits and could boost sales further.

13. Invicto – Up To Rs 1.25 Lakh Off!

Considering that Invicto is the most expensive vehicle Maruti Suzuki sells, one might think that it will get the highest benefits. However, that is not the case and Invicto only gets monetary benefits of up to Rs 1.25 lakh, depending on the variant selected.

14. Jimny – Up To Rs 2.3 Lakh Off!

The vehicle that gets the highest benefits among Maruti Suzuki’s festive offers is the Jimny lifestyle SUV. It directly takes on the Mahindra Thar and the 2024 Force Gurkha, but is not a sales success. Maruti Suzuki Jimny is up for grabs with hefty discounts of up to Rs 2.3 lakh.