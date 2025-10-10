Maruti Suzuki Fronx Flex-Fuel E85 To Debut At JMS 2025

In addition to flex fuel, Suzuki is working on other green options such as hydrogen and compressed biomethane gas to achieve its carbon neutrality goals

At the 2025 Japan Mobility Show to be held from October 29 to November 9, Suzuki will be showcasing several of its next-gen products and concepts. These models combine advanced tech with various green fuel options, which will be seen with both two-wheelers and cars. One of the products that can make it to production relatively sooner is the Fronx flex fuel model. Let’s get more details on Fronx E85 FFV.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Flex-Fuel E85 – What to expect?

Fronx flex-fuel could be using a tweaked version of the 1.2-litre petrol engine, the same as seen with the Wagon R flex fuel concept. Engine specifications are not available at this point in time, although it is confirmed that it will be up to E85 compliant. E85 models are known for reducing toxic emissions such as benzene.

While detailed specifications of the Fronx flex-fuel model are not available, one can get a basic idea based on E85 fuel characteristics. In general, E85-compliant cars need ethanol-resistant materials for the fuel tank, fuel lines, hoses, fuel pump, injectors, seals and gaskets. Furthermore, specialized fuel sensors are needed to detect ethanol content ratio in real-time. This data is then used by a specialized flex-fuel ECU with adaptive algorithms to adjust air-fuel ratio, ignition timing and idle speed.

E85 fuel has an octane rating of 100-110, which allows higher compression ratios and more boost in turbocharged setups. With cleaner combustion, there is reduced engine wear. Performance gains with E85 fuel are relatively lower when used in naturally aspirated engines. However, a smoother torque delivery is possible. With the additional parts and tweaks, E85 models are usually costlier than their petrol-only counterparts.

Fronx flex-fuel – Exterior profile

Images of Fronx flex-fuel shared online reveal sporty decals on the sides and on the bonnet and front fenders. There’s FLEX FUEL lettering as well on the front door. Apart from these cosmetic touch-ups, there are no other changes to Fronx E85’s exteriors. Production version could get some exclusive flex-fuel badging.

Maruti Fronx is preferred for its sporty profile, featuring a striking front fascia, wave grille design, sharp LED DRLs, geometric precision cut alloy wheels and connected LED tail lamps. Existing Fronx sold in India has two engine options. The 1.2-litre naturally aspirated unit generates 89.73 PS and 113 Nm of torque. It is paired with either a 5-speed manual or 5-speed AMT.

This engine is also available in bi-fuel version (petrol + CNG). When running on CNG, output is 77.5 PS and 98.5 Nm. Fronx CNG is offered with only a 5-speed manual transmission. The second engine option is a 1.0-litre turbo petrol that generates 100.06 PS and 147.6 Nm. Transmission choices include 5-speed manual and 6AT.

At the 2025 Japan Mobility Show, Suzuki will be showcasing various other products and concepts. The list includes Vision e-Sky BEV (next-gen Wagon R EV), e-Every Concept (mini-commercial BEV), Spacia, 5-seater Jimny (Nomade), facelifted X-Bee and upcoming e-Vitara.