Maruti Suzuki Fronx Flex Fuel Variant Unveiled – India Launch Likely In 2026

Maruti Suzuki has been one of the pioneers in India’s Green revolution. The company completely ditched Diesel powertrain from its portfolio since BS6 P1 and continues to lead in CNG and Hybrid powertrains. Now, Maruti Suzuki wants to lead the market in Flex Fuel vehicles even before a race has begun.

At the ongoing Japan Mobility Show 2025, Suzuki has showcased a Flex Fuel version of Fronx. It is capable of cleanly combusting up to 85% of Ethanol blended fuel, making this vehicle future proof, as Indian Government explores possibilities of increasing Ethanol content till 30% in the coming future.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Flex Fuel

At the grand stage of Japan Mobility Show 2025, Suzuki has showcased a Fronx FFV (Flex Fuel Vehicle) concept, which is capable of running on E85 fuels with up to 85% Ethanol blend. Currently, India just transitioned from E10 fuel grade to E20, which consists of up to 20% Ethanol blend in it.

Fronx FFV concept is capable of running on E20 fuel as well as fuels with up to 85% of Ethanol blend, which E85 fuels. While E85 fuels might not be readily available on a commercial scale, these E85 capable flex fuel vehicles are touted as future-proof mobility solutions where there is a lot of uncertainty following the future of Ethanol blending in the Indian market.

Suzuki Fronx Flex Fuel variant showcased at Japan Mobility Show 2025, is based on standard Japan-spec Fronx which is powered by a 1.5L K15 Series NA Petrol engine. The main changes with Flex Fuel variant are with its fuel storage, supply and injection systems where the primary design is to make everything compatible with fuels up to E85 blend.

The ECU will be more sophisticated in flex fuel vehicles where they can determine the Ethanol content in fuel supplied and adjust engine parameters accordingly. This ensures clean combustion of this Ethanol blended fuel and extract maximum permissible performance and overall mileage (fuel efficiency).

India launch likely?

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Flex Fuel vehicle is likely to launch in India sometime in 2026 and it will lead the Flex Fuel race among four-wheel vehicles. India is less likely to get the 1.5L engine under the bonnet of Fronx FFV, which will negate the B Segment tax benefits. That said, Brezza doesn’t get any B Segment tax benefits despite being a sub 4m vehicle.

So, Fronx FFV with a 1.5L engine can be another example or we can see a FFV variant based on Z12 engine. More concrete details will be revealed in the future.