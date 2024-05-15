Maruti Suzuki Fronx New Variants Launched – Get 6 Airbags At Lower Price

Two of the new variants (Delta Plus (O) MT and Delta Plus (O) AGS) for Maruti Suzuki Fronx gets 6 airbags as opposed to 2 airbags

India’s largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, has been taking decent strides in vehicular safety in the recent past. Offering more safety features than ever before, the company is actively working on making their cars more safer than before. In that regard, Maruti Suzuki Front gets 6 airbags in two new lower-tier variants.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx New Variants

Fronx is a coupe-style crossover vehicle based on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno premium hatchback. It is a popular offering among India’s B Segment vehicles. Maruti Suzuki sells Fronx in five trim levels – Base Sigma, Delta, Delta Plus, Zeta and top-spec Alpha.

Up until now, Maruti Suzuki only offered 6 airbags as standard from one-below-top Zeta trim and top-spec Alpha trim. Whereas base Sigma, Delta and Delta Plus trims got just two airbags that Indian Government mandated to offer.

Now, Maruti Suzuki has launched two new variants with Fronx’s Delta Plus trim that offer 6 airbags. These new variants are called Delta Plus (O) (MT and AGS) and they offer Driver airbag, Front Passenger airbag, two curtain airbags along with driver side and front passenger side airbags. These are welcome additions as opposed to just two front airbags before.

Pricing for the Delta Plus (O) MT variant is Rs. 8.93 lakh (ex-sh) and the Delta Plus (O) AGS variant costs Rs. 9.43 lakh (ex-sh). The price premium on top of Delta Plus tris for Delta Plus (O) is Rs. 15,500. Other than added airbags, Maruti Suzuki has made one more change to this trim – replaced the spare wheel with a tyre puncture repair kit.

The new Delta Plus (O) trim is only mated to the 1.2L K12 4-cylinder NA petrol engine and gets both MT and AGS gearbox options. Delta Plus trim also gets the 1.0L 3-cyl Booster Jet Turbo petrol engine as well, but that powertrain variant misses out on 6 airbags.

Better safety proposition than before?

Maruti promises better crash safety with Fronx and even demonstrated an internal crash test. Claims will soon be validated by upcoming crash tests by the new Bharat NCAP entity.

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the new Swift, which gets 6 airbags as standard fitment across all variants. We would have liked a similar treatment with Fronx, but that is not the case yet. For reference, Fronx is positioned above Baleno, which is positioned above Swift.