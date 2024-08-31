Maruti Suzuki Fronx Showcased At Bullet Train Station In Japan

To promote the car in the Japanese market, Suzuki has showcased the made in India Fronx at a bullet train station

Launched last year in April, Maruti Suzuki Fronx has emerged as a bestseller in the sub-4-meter SUV segment. In 14 months, sales have crossed 1.5 lakh units. Fronx is also doing well across overseas markets. It was ranked as the second most exported car from India in July 2024.

Fronx showcased at bullet train station

Among the export markets, Fronx is being shipped to Japan as well. The first batch of 1,600 units of Fronx were sent to Japan earlier this month. Fronx is exclusively manufactured at Maruti Suzuki’s Gujarat facility. The units for Japan were shipped from Gujarat’s Pipavav port. There is no change in the name, although Fronx will be sold as a Suzuki product in the Japanese market. Fronx is the second Maruti Suzuki product to be exported to Japan. The first was Baleno.

To ensure Fronx gets a good response in Japan, Suzuki will showcase Fronx at various Shinkansen bullet train stations in the country. Shinkansen is Japan’s high speed rail network that ensures fast and seamless connectivity for Tokyo, Nagoya and Osaka. These are the three largest metropolitan areas in Japan. Suzuki’s strategy has potential to provide good visibility to Fronx, as lakhs of commuters use the Shinkansen bullet trains every day.

Reports indicate that Fronx has already received more than 700 bookings in Japan. This number is expected to rise in the coming months. In India, Fronx sales were at 10,925 units in July 2024. The SUV was placed at fourth place in the list of bestselling sub-4-meter SUVs. Fronx has a market share of more than 10%.

India-spec Fronx vs. Japan-spec Fronx – Key Differences

In Japan and other export markets, Fronx is equipped with a mild-hybrid 1.5-litre petrol engine. Transmission choices include 5-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic. The latter comes with paddle shifters. This powertrain option is not available in India. Users here can choose from the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine and the 1.2-litre NA petrol unit.

The turbo petrol engine generates 100 PS and 147.6 Nm. Transmission choices include 5-speed manual and 6AT. The 1.2-litre engine delivers 89.73 PS and 113 Nm. It is mated to either a 5-speed manual or 5AMT transmission. This engine is also available in CNG format. When running on CNG, it generates 77.5 PS and 98.5 Nm. Fronx CNG is offered with a 5-speed manual transmission.

In addition to a larger capacity engine, Fronx customers in Japan also benefit from Suzuki’s AllGrip Select AWD tech. This feature is exclusively for the Japanese market. For other export markets, Fronx is offered with the standard FWD option. Interior themes are also distinct for Japan-spec Fronx.

Safety kit includes more features and includes ADAS as well. Such upgrades may be challenging in India due to cost issues. Fronx is positioned as an affordable sub-4-meter SUV in India. It is competitively priced, starting at Rs 7.52 lakh.