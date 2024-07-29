Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Achieves 2 Lakh Sales Milestone In 23 Months

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara sales crossed the 2 lakh sales milestone, achieving this feat in just under 2 years since launch in September 2022

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has become the fastest selling SUV in its category to surpass the 2 lakh unit sales mark. Launched in September 2022, this 4.3 meter SUV, which competes with the Toyota Hyryder, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor and Nissan Kicks, has now crossed the 2 lakh sales milestone in just 23 months.

Maruti Grand Vitara 2 Lakh Sales Milestone

Maruti Grand Vitara is priced from Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 20.09 lakh (ex-showroom) and is currently the second best-selling 4.3m SUV segment along with its rebadged sibling Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder which also takes a high spot on the list. Sales of the Grand Vitara that have just clocked 2 lakh units has seen quick sales having accomplished its 1 lakh sales milestone in 12 months of launch. The next 1 lakh unit sales happened even more rapidly in just 10 months. The Grand Vitara commands a market share of 12% in Q1 FY25.

Maruti Grand Vitara, presented in Sigma, Delta, Alpha and Zeta variants and in highly fuel efficient multiple powertrain options of petrol, strong hybrid and CNG, finds good demand thanks to its segment leading features and design that commands a strong road presence. The interiors also boast of a host of driver and passenger comforts and conveniences.

Celebrating this record-breaking milestone, Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The introduction of the Grand Vitara has been pivotal for us in the SUV segment. This dynamic vehicle has truly demonstrated its excellence by becoming India’s fastest mid-SUV to surpass 2 lakh sales in just 23 months.

The Grand Vitara has revolutionized its segment by inspiring customers to make sustainable choices with the Strong Hybrid. The ALLGRIP technology has also resonated well with SUV lovers, furthering our endeavour to promote clean mobility solutions along with an adventurous driving experience. This indeed underscores Grand Vitara’s philosophy of ruling every road.”

In view of these strong sales, Maruti Suzuki had launched a sales campaign – “IT’S UNBELIEVABLE. IT’S STRONG HYBRID” in Q1 FY24. The highlight of this campaign was the journey over 1,200 kms accomplished in a tank full of fuel, showing off not only lower emissions but also a high level of efficiency and performance dictated by its strong hybrid technology.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Crash Tested

More recently, the Grand Vitara has also been crash tested by Bharat NCAP and results are set to be announced soon. The Grand Vitara’s base Sigma and top spec Alpha Plus variants have been put through both frontal and side impact tests.

In terms of safety, the Maruti Grand Vitara boasts of dual front airbags, brake assist, hill hold assist, seat belt reminders and ABS and EBD. Higher variants get 6 airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system and 360 degree camera along with a newly introduced Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS) in its Strong Hybrid variant.