Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara X-Line Concept In Neon Wrap – A True Stunner

With its super slick transformation, all that this Grand Vitara X-Line concept needs now is a NOS engine upgrade

In its stock form, Grand Vitara is all about class and elegance. The SUV’s design is in line with Maruti’s philosophy to keep things centred around understated elegance. Most people seem to like this approach, as evident with strong sales registered by Grand Vitara since its launch.

Grand Vitara X-Line concept features

But there are also folks who prefer something more exclusive and flamboyant. To cater to this segment, Bimble Designs has come up with a X-Line concept version of Grand Vitara. This digital render is absolutely stunning and has potential to be created in real life at a customization workshop.

A number of changes have been incorporated to achieve a sportier profile for the SUV. The fully customized wide body kit used for Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara X-Line concept has an updated front fascia. Changes can be seen across the grille, headlamps, LED DRLs and lower grille. All chrome bits have been replaced with a deep black shade.

Side profile has wide fenders to accommodate the large 21-inch alloy wheels. Wheel arches also had to be stretched. The wheels have a sporty design and come in black matte finish. Body-coloured rear view mirrors have been replaced with blacked-out units. A similar treatment can be seen with the window lining. At rear, the concept gets a new full-width LED strip, new tail lamps, custom exhaust and sporty diffuser and splitter.

Grand Vitara X-Line concept looks ready for racing with its ground-hugging profile. It has been achieved by lowering the suspension and using low-profile tyres. Topping it all is the eye-catchy Neon wrap for the SUV. While any colour will look great with this concept, the Neon wrap seems to best complement the SUV’s sporty profile. It also offers a high level of exclusivity.

In line with its sporty exteriors, Grand Vitara X-Line concept will also need a refresh on the inside. An all-black theme with contrasting neon stitching on seats will look great. Neon highlights can also be deployed on the dashboard, doors and steering wheel.

Grand Vitara X-Line concept needs an engine upgrade

For Grand Vitara X-Line concept to deliver a matching performance, it can do better with some power boost. The wide body kit and wheels add more weight to the SUV, which can impact performance. Especially in a racetrack environment. The existing engine can probably be tweaked or an entirely new unit can be used.

In its stock form, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is offered with smart hybrid and electric hybrid powertrain options. The smart hybrid has a 1,462cc petrol motor that churns out 103.06 PS of max power and 136.8 Nm of peak torque. Transmission choices include 5MT and 6AT. The strong hybrid variant has a 1,490cc engine that makes 92.45 PS and 122 Nm. The integrated electric motor generates 80.2 PS and 141 Nm. Combined power output is 115.56 PS.