Maruti Suzuki Hands Over 60 Jimny SUVs to Indo-Tibetan Border Police

First-Ever Induction of Jimny in Central Armed Police Force for High-Altitude Operations

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has officially handed over 60 Jimny SUVs to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), marking the first-ever induction of the Jimny into the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF). These vehicles will be deployed in challenging high-altitude terrains of Leh-Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, supporting ITBP personnel in border patrolling and troop movement.

The handover ceremony took place at the ITBP Headquarters in New Delhi, attended by Mr. Abdul Ghani Mir (IPS), Additional Director General (HQ), Indo-Tibetan Border Police, and Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki.

Jimny: A Reliable Companion for Extreme Conditions

The ITBP operates in some of the harshest environments, including snow-covered mountains, glaciers, and rugged landscapes, where temperatures can plummet to -45 degrees Celsius during winters. These remote and often inaccessible areas require robust and reliable vehicles capable of handling extreme weather and difficult terrains.

With its proven off-road capabilities, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny is well-suited for these demanding conditions. Its lightweight yet sturdy build, four-wheel-drive system, and high ground clearance make it an ideal choice for patrolling, border security, and troop transportation in such remote regions.

Strengthening India’s Border Security Operations

The induction of Jimny into ITBP’s fleet reinforces the role of indigenous vehicles in strengthening India’s border security operations. Maruti Suzuki’s commitment to providing durable, high-performance vehicles aligns with ITBP’s mission to safeguard India’s borders under extreme conditions. With this strategic deployment, Jimny will play a crucial role in ensuring efficient mobility and operational readiness for ITBP personnel across India’s toughest terrains.

Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Today is a proud moment for Maruti Suzuki as we deliver the Jimny to the ITBP. The Jimny is an ideal vehicle to navigate the tough border terrains where the ITBP personnel dedicatedly protect our country. The Jimny, with its tagline ‘Never Turn Back’ also resonates with the determination and valour of our brave soldiers in uniform. Maruti Suzuki has a long-standing association with the Armed Forces, providing them with vehicles which they can trust. The Maruti Suzuki Gypsy has been a trusted companion for the Armed Forces for decades, and now with the Jimny, we take ahead this legacy to support our soldiers at the frontiers. With its internationally acclaimed all-terrain capability, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny represents our commitment to go above and beyond to assist the heroes who protect our great nation.”

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is one of the most capable off-road SUVs currently on sale in India. It is powered by a 1.5-liter petrol engine, producing 103 bhp with a fuel efficiency of 16 kmpl. Available with both manual and automatic transmission options, the Jimny is equipped with a rugged 4×4 drivetrain, making it an ideal choice for extreme terrains.

Beyond its domestic success, the India-made Jimny has gained massive popularity in Japan. Maruti Suzuki recently started exporting the Jimny to its home market, where it has turned into an instant hit. Within just four days of its launch, Suzuki received over 50,000 bookings for the Indian-made Jimny. Due to overwhelming demand, bookings had to be temporarily halted, as the waiting period extended beyond 3.5 years. This remarkable response underscores the Jimny’s global appeal and Maruti Suzuki’s growing role as an export hub for premium off-road vehicles.