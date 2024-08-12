Maruti Suzuki Hustler Mini SUV Spied In India – Launch As Tata Punch Rival?

Tata Punch has seen a few rivals in the form of Citroen C3, Hyundai Exter and Suzuki Hustler spied, might become one in Indian market

Maruti Suzuki has quite a few vehicles in its portfolio that are growing longer in the tooth. Ciaz and Ignis are probably the shining examples of this analogy. What if there is a replacement of Ignis that Maruti Suzuki is planning? What if that vehicle could emerge as a proper Tata Punch rival from Maruti? Say namaste to Suzuki Hustler spied testing in India.

Suzuki Hustler Spied Testing

Punch has received excellent reception from Indian buyers and it often features in 1st position in sales charts across genres. A worthy Tata Punch rival from Maruti has not yet made an appearance. Or has it?

A Suzuki Hustler test mule has been spied testing in India. As seen in the spy shots from Delhisupercars, we can see a Suzuki Hustler test mule without camouflage. Suzuki logo and Hustler branding were masked out to conceal identity. Even the wheel center hub caps were absent too.

But being completely naked without any camouflage, one can easily trace it back to Suzuki’s Kei car design DNA and all the quirks associated with it. It was finished in a lighter white/silver shade with a dual tone effect complemented by a darker gray roof that blends into the C and D Pillars along with top half of rear tailgate.

There is a large glass area and a boxy silhouette. Typical of a kei car. Suzuki Hustler also gets quite a few crossover elements like roof rails and body cladding all around. There is a flat and up-right bonnet too and a flat fascia. Wheelbase is 2,425 mm and wheels are pushed all the way out with negligible overhangs.

Overall silhouette of the Suzuki Hustler is quite boxy. It looks like what a 5-year-old kid would draw as a kid. But that is the whole theme with Kei cars and it is an acquired taste. On the inside, we can see a quirky interior layout with space to seat four adults in comfort. Suzuki Hustler is based on Heartect platform too.

Will it launch in India?

Suzuki Hustler is a tallboy vehicle. At 3,395 mm in length and 1,475 mm in width, it is too small for Indian mainstream audience. If Suzuki intends to launch it in India, there will be a longer Indian-ised version of Hustler. Something Hyundai did when they made the India-spec Exter based on the Korea-spec Casper.

There doesn’t seem to be a market for a 7-seater sub 4m offering in India as seen with sales charts. Maruti Suzuki Hustler will probably be a good rival to Tata Punch, replacing Ignis in company’s portfolio. The appeal of Ignis has reduced considerably. Even Jimny has outsold Ignis in July 2024.

There is a good probability of it not launching in India at all. Given that Suzuki has tested some of their global vehicles in India without ever launching them here. More details about this vehicle will emerge in the future.

