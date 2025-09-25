Bharat NCAP 5-Star Rating for Maruti Suzuki Invicto

Bharat NCAP 5-Star Rating (AOP, COP) for Maruti Suzuki Invicto

Maruti Suzuki Invicto is rated 5-star in Bharat NCAP (BNCAP) crash assessments conducted in July 2025. Invicto Bharat NCAP certification covers ALPHA+ 7STR, ZETA+ 8STR, and ZETA+ 7STR variants. Crash test weight recorded 1946 kg, aligning with safety test protocols applied under AIS-197, Version September 2023.

Invicto Bharat NCAP Adult Occupant Protection score stands at 30.43 out of 32.00. Child Occupant Protection achieved 45.00 out of 49.00. These ratings reflect structured evaluations of frontal offset impact, side impact safety, and pedestrian protection requirements. Bharat NCAP programme is structured to validate vehicle crashworthiness in line with regulated norms for India.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Standard Safety Equipment

Safety features are standardised across the tested models. Six airbags cover front, side, and curtain positions. ESP with Hill Hold Assist is included in all configurations. All disc brakes, ABS with EBD, and electronic parking brake with auto hold are integrated. Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Suzuki Connect with e-Call, and a 360-degree view camera with dynamic guidelines are standard equipment.

Driver position is equipped with frontal airbag, side chest, side pelvis, and curtain airbags. Belt pretensioner, load limiter, and seat belt reminder comply with AIS-145. ESC is included as standard, along with AIS-100 pedestrian protection. No knee airbag is available for the driver.

Seat Belt Reminders

Passenger in the front seat receives frontal, side head curtain, side chest, and side pelvis airbags. Belt pretensioner and load limiter are fitted as standard. A manual airbag cut-off switch is available. Seat belt reminder is included under AIS-145 compliance. Knee airbag is unavailable.

Rear seat protection includes Isofix anchorage points on outboard seats. Integrated child restraint system is not present. Rear passengers receive curtain airbags as standard. Belt pretensioners and load limiters are not provided in rear positions. Seat belt reminder applies to all rear occupants in accordance with AIS-145.

Safety Matters

Safety Assist Technologies form part of standard fitment across all tested variants. These include ESC, side head protection systems, pedestrian protection systems, and seat belt reminders. Bharat NCAP applies regulated methodologies to ensure consistency with AIS standards. Structured evaluation underlines compliance with AIS-197 Cl. 8.0, effective from September 2023.

Implementation of standardisation demonstrates regulated adoption of crash safety equipment across diverse segments. Functional measures such as airbags, Isofix anchorage, ABS, and electronic parking brakes have been extended to align with passenger vehicle safety norms in India. Bharat NCAP results validate passenger vehicle safety compliance under national standards.

Maruti Suzuki Offers Six Airbags in 15 Models, 157 Variants

Hisashi Takeuchi, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Safety has always been at the heart of Maruti Suzuki’s product philosophy. We are honoured to receive the prestigious 5-star rating in the Bharat NCAP assessment for our premium Strong Hybrid UV, INVICTO. Bharat NCAP has ushered world-class testing protocols in India, empowering customers to make informed choices.”

He added, “I am pleased to share that Maruti Suzuki offers 6 airbags as standard in 15 models across 157 variants. These include entry segment models like Alto K10, Celerio; hatchbacks like Wagon R, Swift, Baleno, SUVs like Brezza, VICTORIS, Grand Vitara, Jimny, FRONX, and models like Dzire, XL6, Ertiga, Eeco PV and INVICTO.Through initiatives like the NEXA Safety Shield and ARENA Safety Shield, we have standardized advanced safety features across our vehicle range, combining it with comfort and

innovation for our valued customers.”