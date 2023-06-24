Maruti Suzuki Invicto Interiors Leak – Same Same, But Different

Maruti Suzuki Invicto interiors follow the concept of ‘same same, but different’ as opposed to its Toyota counterpart, Innova Hycross

Ever since Maruti Suzuki Chairman R C Bhargava revealed the company’s intentions of launching a Toyota-sourced hybrid MPV, there has been a lot of buzz around Invicto. Earlier rumours indicated Engage name, but Invicto is the final name as seen with the badging.

There will be minimal changes between these two badge-engineered products. Maruti Suzuki has commenced bookings for Invicto for a nominal price of Rs. 25,000. Ahead of launch on July 5th 2023, vehicles have begun to arrive at dealerships. For the first time, interior images have surfaced on the internet. Let’s take a look.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Interiors

In a previous post, we covered exterior differences from Innova Hycross. In this post, we will cover interiors. For starters, there are not a lot of changes with Invicto over Hycross. On the outside, there is a slightly re-designed grill and bumper. The alloy wheels are of a different design and LED signatures in tail lights are different too.

Other than that, it is the same old Toyota Innova Hycross. On the inside, things take a similar route. Except for branding and interior colour theme, everything is identical. Toyota incorporates a darker shade of brown as base colour and secondary black colour with silver elements for contrast.

Maruti Suzuki has gone with an all-black interior theme and contrasting brown or copper accents. These copper elements look slightly more upmarket than Hycross’ silver, but all-black theme might not be to everyone’s taste. Especially given the adult and elderly primary target demographic.

Invicto’s wheels look slightly smaller than Hycross’ 18” units. But if Invicto’s are 18” too, then these are the largest wheels Maruti Suzuki has given in their cars. That said, this particular vehicle didn’t feature an ADAS module, which might be an indication that Invicto might lack it as opposed to Innova Hycross.

Same powertrains as Innova Hycross

Recent spy shots reveal presence of a panoramic sunroof and the 10” touchscreen system along with a 7” digital instrument screen. Because Maruti Suzuki Chairman R C Bhargava mentioned only hybrid MPV, there is a possibility of this coming with only the strong hybrid powertrain.

This is a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with a strong hybrid setup. A small battery and a 208 Nm electric motor combined, yield a total output of 183.8 bhp of power and 188 Nm of torque. A sole eCVT does transmission duties. If only the strong hybrid powertrains are on the cards, there will be limited trim levels.

Pricing might be around the same ballpark as that of Innova Hycross’ with comparable trim levels. If Maruti Suzuki Invicto lacks ADAS suite, there should be competitive pricing as well. Full details will be out on July 5th, 2023.

Source