Maruti Suzuki Jimny Assembly Starts In India – First Trial Unit Produced?

Maruti Suzuki Jimny is a lifestyle off-roader which will rival the likes of Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha upon its launch

There have been lots of rumours regarding Suzuki Jimny. Whether it will be coming to India or not has been a tedious question. The makers, however, gave us some positive signs initially when they showcased it at the AutoExpo 2020 earlier this year. The vehicle was presented at the biennial auto event so that it could gauge the responses from audiences.

It garnered a lot of favourable responses but then rumours suggested that Maruti isn’t very keen on bringing it here since a three-door SUV won’t be viable for the Indian customers. Then, it was reported that Maruti might give it a thought if the vehicle is in a five-door form. However, there were no confirmed developments about anything.

Jimny production in India

Now, reports are being suggested that Maruti Suzuki might have started the assembly of Jimny on a trial basis. The Indo-Japanese manufacturer’s records point out that one unit of the compact off-roader has been assembled at its Gurgaon facility. It is indicated that assembly work was done in September through imported Completely Knocked Down (CKD) units.

This comes as no surprise since it was reported towards the end of last month that the Japanese wing of the carmaker wants India to be the sole production hub of Jimny. Initially, the company will import CKD units and assemble in its Gurgaon plant, although it is in talks with local vendors to manufacture components of Jimny which can be locally sourced.

Both 3-door and 5-door configurations of the SUV are likely to be assembled here in India. While the former will be primarily for export purposes, the latter will be solely for the domestic market. Initially, the company aims to produce 4,000-5,000 units per month, most of which will be for the off-shore markets. Through this, Maruti Suzuki aims to increase its export share from 7 percent to 20 percent.

Expected Launch in India

On the other hand, the 5-door India-spec Jimny is expected to take some time as it will be manufactured through locally produced components to keep its cost in check. It is expected to be offered at a sub-Rs 10 lakh price and will be retailed through the brand’s premium dealership wing Nexa. By the scheme of things, it looks as if the Jimny 5-door could launch in India in 2022 and not before.

Powertrain, Tranmission Options

India-spec Jimny will be powered by the same 1.5-litre K-series petrol engine which also powers the International model. However, output is expected to be slightly higher at 105 PS of power and 138 Nm of peak torque. It is expected to be mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. A 4WD setup with a low-range transfer case is also expected to be offered as standard.

