Maruti Suzuki Jimny Pickup Truck, Hybrid And EV Versions Under Development

Suzuki Jimny pickup truck might be a reality soon and could be manufactured in India and Japan for various global markets

The new Jimny has been a global phenomenon and is on sale in many international markets. Ever since it debuted five years ago, Jimny has irked interest among both enthusiasts and off-road lifestyle junkies. The lifestyle quotient is soon to be elevated with Jimny pickup truck. Also, Suzuki is working on a Hybrid version and an EV version of Jimny too.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Pickup Truck

Ever since Suzuki showcased Jimny Sierra Pickup Style concept vehicle at 2019 Tokyo Auto Salon, there has been a lot of anticipation for a production-spec version of this vehicle. Jimny Sierra Pickup Style concept was based on a wide-body version of standard Jimny and it looked much cooler than the stock car.

Now, Suzuki Australia General Manager, Micheal Pachota, has revealed that the Jimny pickup truck project is not dead and is still under development. He even affirmed that Jimny pickup truck would have just two seats at the front and a load bed behind it. Basically, a single-cab pickup truck positioned on Jimny 5-Door platform.

There have been many aftermarket conversions of Jimny into pickup trucks, thus demonstrating the demand. Jimny Sierra Pickup Style concept was closer in length to the 5-Door version. Other notable attributes are retro-style wooden side body panels, classic Suzuki grill, a roll hoop, silver skid plates, LED spotlights, black body cladding, a white roof, steel off-road wheels, and off-road tyres.

We wish Jimny gets the Classic Suzuki grill as standard instead of what it comes with now. We don’t even get that as an official accessory here in India. When launched, it is likely to stir the same emotions for pickup truck enthusiasts that Jimny stirred in SUV enthusiasts. Launch is likely to take a few years.

New hybrid and EV powertrains

While Suzuki has officially confirmed that they will launch a fully electric version of Jimny by 2030, there were no real confirmations about a hybrid Jimny. Even now, there is no real confirmation by Suzuki, but Micheal Pachota has hinted at the possibility that there may be a hybrid Jimny in the future.

He revealed that Suzuki was considering a variation of Jimny that could help with NVES (New Vehicle Efficiency Standard). Since the Jimny was launched globally, there have been revisions in emission standards. Owing to the high CO2 emissions that Jimny’s 1.5L naturally aspirated engine emits, it is impossible for Suzuki to sell Jimny as a PV in many markets.

In these markets, Suzuki is selling Jimny as a light commercial vehicle with two seats at the front, a large cargo space behind and a metal barrier between them both. One way to combat emission standards might be to globally launch JDM spec Jimny which gets a 658cc turbocharged 3-cylinder petrol engine. The other way, is a hybrid powertrain, of course.

Source