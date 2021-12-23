Maruti Suzuki Jimny Spied Undisguised On Mumbai Roads

Maruti Jimny will be powered by a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that puts out 104 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque

It has been almost two years since Jimny made its maiden appearance on Indian soil when it was displayed at the last edition of AutoExpo in 2020. However, since then there have been lots of developments regarding the compact SUV. Yet Maruti Suzuki hasn’t been able to finalize a specific launch timeline.

The reason for this delay and uncertainty in launch has been attributed to several factors. In an interaction with PTI, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director of Sales and Marketing at Maruti Suzuki India, highlighted a few points. Apparently, the company is still analyzing customers’ feedback to ascertain if the SUV is viable for the Indian market.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Mumbai Spy Shots

Srivastava said that while such vehicles generate low volumes, they help lift up the image of an OEM. At the same time, such cars also help support many customer aspirations. He further admitted that various other factors such as component supply and pricing of Jimny need to be assessed ahead of its launch.

To refresh our readers’ memories, the Jimny showcased at last year’s Auto Expo was the international-spec three-door version of the compact off-roader. This iteration of the SUV is currently being manufactured by Maruti in its Gurugram-based facility for overseas markets specifically. However, the company intends to launch a 5-door version of Jimny in India. Below is the latest spy video of Maruti Jimny 3 door, spotted in Mumbai.

The views of the Indo-Japanese carmaker are slightly contradictory in nature since Mahindra Thar, a lifestyle off-road vehicle of similar class is generating generous volumes every month with a long list of impending orders. Like the current Jimny, Thar is a three-door SUV and is available with both diesel and petrol powertrain options.

Challenges Ahead

Further, adding to the components bit, the three-door iteration of Jimny is already manufactured in the country for exports which means there is a dedicated assembly line and parts suppliers for the SUV. That said, onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic in addition to the global shortage of semiconductor chips hasn’t come to the aid of auto manufacturers.

Therefore, it is justifiable on the company’s part if it continues to focus on products that bring in more volume rather than niche models. Hence, SUVs such as the new generation Vitara Brezza and the upcoming Creta-rivalling C-segment SUV developed in collaboration with Toyota might make their debuts ahead of the 5-door Jimny in India.

5-door Jimny rivals

Earlier, specifications of the upcoming 5-door Jimny had already leaked on the internet. This SUV will offer a slightly longer wheelbase than the international model with more space for rear-seat occupants and dedicated boot space. This would make it a more practical option for Indian consumers. Upon launch, the three-door Jimny will rival three-door iterations of Thar and Force Gurkha which are currently under development.