Maruti Suzuki June 2026 Price Hike Announced – Amid Rising Input Costs

Maruti Suzuki has informed stock exchanges that it will increase prices across its model range by up to Rs 30,000 from June 2026. The company cited rising input costs and persistent inflationary pressures as the key reasons behind the upcoming price hike.

Maruti Suzuki had announced last price hike in January 2026. With the latest revision effective from June, this marks the company’s second price hike announcement this year amid continued inflationary and commodity cost pressures.

Input Cost Pressures Continue

In its official communication, Maruti Suzuki stated that it has been making continuous efforts over the past few months to minimise the impact of rising costs through various cost reduction measures. However, due to the adverse cost environment continuing at elevated levels, the company said it has now decided to pass on a portion of the increased costs to customers.

The automaker clarified that the exact extent of the price increase will vary depending on the model and variant. The hike will be applicable across the company’s portfolio starting June 2026.

Carmakers Passing On Rising Costs

Like several other automakers operating in India, Maruti Suzuki has been facing higher commodity prices, logistics expenses and broader inflation-related cost pressures. Manufacturers have been periodically revising prices over the past few years to offset rising operational costs while attempting to protect margins.

Maruti Suzuki currently sells a wide range of vehicles in India including Alto K10, S-Presso, WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Baleno, Fronx, Brezza, Grand Vitara, Invicto and Jimny among others. The company has also been expanding its hybrid and CNG portfolio amid changing market demand.

Price Hikes Across Industry

The latest announcement follows similar price revision exercises undertaken by multiple carmakers in recent months. OEMs have cited rising raw material costs, regulatory requirements and increased technology integration as reasons for periodic hikes.

Maruti Suzuki has not yet released model-wise revised pricing details. These are expected to be announced closer to the implementation date in June 2026. Maruti cars are currently priced from Rs 3.70 lakh (Alto K10) to Rs 28.61 lakh (Invicto).