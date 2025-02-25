Maruti Suzuki Kharkhoda Plant Commence Production Of Brezza

In a historic move, India’s leading car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, has expanded its manufacturing capacity. The company just commenced operations at their Kharkhoda plant in Haryana. The foundation stone for this facility was set up in August 2022, by India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Maruti Suzuki Kharkhoda Plant

Amidst minor delays along the way, Maruti Suzuki has finally commenced production at its Kharkhoda plant in Sonipat, Haryana. The company seems to have met the initially speculated timeline of production commencement in calendar year 2025. The cars produced at Kharkhoda plant are expected to increase sales in FY25-26.

Speaking of, Maruti Suzuki will manufacture the Brezza at Kharkhoda plant. 25th February 2025, will be a historic day for Maruti Suzuki as commercial production commenced today. This is the newest production facility from Maruti Suzuki and has an annual production capacity of 2.5 lakh vehicles.

With the inclusion of the Kharkhoda plant, Maruti Suzuki’s and Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt Ltd’s total production output now stands at 2.6 million vehicles per annum. Brezza has been confirmed to be the only vehicle to be produced here at their Kharkhoda plant at the moment, with scope to include more vehicles in the future.

Brezza production commenced at Kharkhoda

Up until now, Maruti Suzuki operated the manufacturing of Brezza at their Manesar plant. Vehicles like Brezza, Dzire, Ertiga and WagonR are manufactured at Manesar plant, which accomplished the 1 Crore units production milestone in October 2024. This massive feat took 18 years to achieve since commercial production began in October 2006.

Maruti Suzuki is on the verge of launching four new electric cars in India by the end of calendar year 2030. Some of these vehicles down the line might be manufactured at Maruti Suzuki’s new Kharkhoda plant. Maruti’s first electric car will be eVitara and will spawn a Toyota Counterpart, called Urban Cruiser EV. Both these vehicles will be manufactured at the company’s Gujarat plant.