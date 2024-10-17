Maruti Suzuki Manesar Manufacturing Milestone – 1 Crore Cars, 18-Year Journey

Maruti Suzuki’s Manesar facility is marking a significant milestone by achieving 1 crore vehicles produced since its inception. As the fastest Suzuki global manufacturing facility to reach this milestone, it stands out in the automotive industry. Production began in October 2006, and within 18 years, the plant has not only achieved high volumes but also enhanced the company’s global presence. This accomplishment contributes to Maruti Suzuki’s overall cumulative production, which now exceeds 3.11 crore vehicles as of October 2024.

Situated on a sprawling 600-acre site, the Maruti Suzuki Manesar Manufacturing plant serves as a key hub for several popular models. These include Brezza, Ertiga, XL6, Ciaz, Dzire, Wagon R, S-Presso, and Celerio, reflecting the facility’s versatile production capabilities. With an annual capacity of around 2.35 million units, the plant supports Maruti Suzuki’s leadership in the Indian automotive sector. The ability to produce a range of vehicles reinforces the facility’s role in meeting diverse market demands.

Self-Reliance on Wheels: How Manesar Drives Local Manufacturing

Manesar’s production milestone narrates the importance of local manufacturing. The facility has established a well-conditioned local supply chain. Since its inception, Maruti Suzuki has emphasised self-reliance in manufacturing. The facility’s focus on competitiveness and quality ensures that products meet global standards, which is essential for the company’s domestic and international market success.

Employment generation remains a vital aspect of the Manesar facility’s impact. By creating direct and indirect job opportunities, the plant plays a significant role in supporting the local economy. The workforce includes employees involved in various stages of production, quality assurance, and supply chain management. Add to it, the extensive network of suppliers and ancillary industries that has developed around the plant to contribute to large-scale employment.

Efficient and Effective: Maruti Manages Quality and Cost

Exports represent a key achievement for the Manesar facility. Vehicles produced here are exported to markets across Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and neighbouring Asian countries, which demonstrates Maruti Suzuki’s global competitiveness. The export of models such as the Baleno, which was the first passenger car to be shipped to Japan, highlights the facility’s capabilities in meeting international demand.

Maruti Suzuki’s production strategies reflect a balance between fulfilling domestic needs and expanding export potential. This dual approach not only drives growth but also strengthens the company’s position as a leader. Manufacturing processes are efficient and cost-effective while maintaining high quality.

Gratitude on the Assembly Line: Maruti’s CEO Thanks Customers and Partners

The significance of reaching the 1 crore production mark goes beyond numbers. It is living proof of the facility’s evolving capabilities. And MSIL’s commitment to advancing automotive manufacturing in India. Continuous upgrades and adherence to stringent production standards demonstrate a focus on long-term growth. As the automotive landscape evolves, the plant’s ability to adapt to market changes and integrate new technologies has played a crucial role in furthering its competitive edge.

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “As we reach this important landmark, I thank our customers for placing their trust in us. I also thank all our employees, business associates and Government of India for their continued support.”