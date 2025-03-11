Maruti Suzuki NEXA Discounts March 2025 – Upto Rs 1.20 Lakh Benefits

As March begins, automakers are rolling out discounts and benefits across their model range. While Tata Motors has introduced hefty offers, Maruti Suzuki NEXA dealerships have also announced special discounts, exchange offers, and corporate benefits of up to Rs 1.20 lakh across their lineup. Maruti NEXA had also provided extensive discounts in January 2025.

These offers come as automakers look to clear out unsold CY24 inventory before bringing in new MY25 stock. The discounts and benefits are valid from March 1st to March 31st, 2025.

Maruti Discounts March 2025 – Maruti Ignis

The Maruti Ignis hatchback gets total discounts and benefits of up to Rs 55,000. For the MT Petrol variant, customers can avail of a Rs 35,000 consumer discount, a Rs 15,000 exchange benefit, and a Rs 30,000 scrappage incentive, bringing total savings to Rs 52,000. The AGS Petrol trim gets a Rs 40,000 consumer discount, plus exchange and scrappage benefits, with a maximum offer of Rs 55,000.

Maruti Baleno – Discounts Up to Rs 45,000

The Maruti Baleno, a value-for-money premium hatchback, is currently available with total benefits of Rs 45,000 on the MT Sigma and AGS Petrol trims. This includes a Rs 30,000 consumer discount, a Rs 15,000 exchange offer, and a Rs 20,000 scrappage benefit. The MT trim (except Sigma and CNG) can be availed with total benefits of Rs 40,000.

Maruti Ciaz – Discounts Up to Rs 35,000

Maruti NEXA dealerships are offering a flat benefit of Rs 35,000 across all Ciaz variants, comprising a Rs 10,000 consumer benefit, a Rs 25,000 exchange offer, and a Rs 30,000 scrappage benefit. Reports suggest that the Ciaz may be phased out from April 2025, following declining sales.

Maruti Fronx – Discounts Up to Rs 45,000

NEXA dealerships are offering hefty discounts across all Turbo variants of the Fronx, with savings of up to Rs 45,000. The Sigma MT and CNG variants come with a total benefit of Rs 10,000, while non-turbo trims offer savings of Rs 25,000. The non-turbo AMT/AGS trims come with total savings of Rs 30,000, including customer discounts, exchange benefits, and scrappage incentives.

Maruti Grand Vitara – Discounts Up to Rs 1.20 Lakh

The Maruti Grand Vitara is available with benefits of up to Rs 1.20 lakh for March 2025.

– The Sigma MT Petrol variant offers a Rs 30,000 exchange benefit and a Rs 35,000 scrappage incentive.

– All other trims (except Sigma MT Petrol) come with a Rs 50,000 consumer discount, a Rs 30,000 exchange offer, and a Rs 20,000 upgrade bonus.

– A Rs 45,000 scrappage offer takes the total savings to Rs 1,00,000.

– CNG variants get a total benefit of Rs 20,000.

– Strong Hybrid variants receive the highest discount of Rs 1.20 lakh, along with an extended 5-year warranty.

Jimny and Invicto – Discounts Up to Rs 1 Lakh

While all XL6 variants get a total benefit of Rs 20,000, the Jimny and Invicto receive a maximum discount of Rs 1 lakh.

– The Jimny Zeta variant carries no discount, but the Alpha variant comes with a Rs 1 lakh consumer discount.

– The Invicto also gets a flat Rs 1 lakh discount across all variants.

These discounts make March 2025 an excellent time for prospective buyers to avail significant savings on Maruti NEXA models before MY25 stocks arrive.