Maruti Suzuki Reaches 1,500 Parts Distributor Milestone — Coverage Now in 760 Cities

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has strengthened its nationwide aftersales ecosystem by expanding its Parts and Accessories Distributor network to an impressive 1,500 touchpoints, with the latest facility inaugurated in Mumbai. The distributor network now spans nearly 760 cities, ensuring deeper reach and improved accessibility for customers and independent workshops.

Expanding Aftersales Infrastructure

The milestone distributor was inaugurated by senior Maruti Suzuki officials – Mr. S. D. Chhabra, Executive Officer, and Mr. Kohsuke Hattori, Executive Vice President – Parts, Accessories and Logistics.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Nothing gives customers greater peace of mind than the confidence that they can easily access company-tested and certified parts and accessories nearby. These genuine parts and accessories help maintain performance, safety, and longevity of the vehicle: one of the key reasons why customers continue to choose Maruti Suzuki. To further strengthen this trust, we are expanding our parts and accessories distribution network beyond our already widespread sales and service footprint.”

Maruti Suzuki’s Customer-Centric Approach

Maruti Suzuki’s Genuine Parts and Accessories network plays a crucial role in supporting its extensive sales and service footprint. Managed through authorized distributors, the system includes warehouses and retail outlets located to ensure faster, easier availability of genuine parts across India. The touchpoints primarily cater to smaller independent garages and local mechanics, ensuring consistent service quality even outside authorized workshops.

With over 1,500 distributor touchpoints now spread across nearly 760 cities, Maruti Suzuki’s expansive parts network plays a critical role in minimizing service delays. Faster availability of components significantly reduces vehicle downtime, enabling quicker repairs and smoother service operations. For customers, this translates into shorter waiting periods, faster turnaround times, and a consistently reliable ownership experience.