Maruti Suzuki Rewards loyalty program introduced for customers

Maruti Suzuki Rewards program is available at all company outlets, including True Value

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has launched a special loyalty program called ‘Maruti Suzuki Rewards’ for its customers in a bid to increase sales. Divided into four tiers, Member, Silver, Gold and Platinum; the program has been introduced at all company outlets such as Nexa, Arena or even True Value.

Customers can use the reward points earned through every transaction done at these outlets to claim benefits in terms of purchasing new cars, servicing existing cars, Maruti Suzuki Insurance policies, opting genuine spares or accessories, enrolling in Maruti Suzuki’s driving schools, customer referrals, etc. The existing AutoCard and MyNexa programs will be transitioned to Maruti Suzuki Rewards at no extra costs or loss in points.

In addition to the previously-mentioned tiers, active users of Maruti Suzuki Rewards will receive special badges as well. Through various gamification features, the company aims to improve user interaction. Winners of these sessions would be able to avail exclusive offers and benefits.

This is a cardless program and the customer needs to be registered on the company website to be a part of Maruti Suzuki Rewards. The complete details of each transaction will be sent to the customer’s registered mobile number. Maruti Suzuki believes that the initiative would enhance customer loyalty and thereby increase sales. The Indian automotive industry is apparently not going through the best of times due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited continues to hold pole position in terms of passenger vehicle sales in FY2020 despite facing adverse economic conditions in the country. The Indian automaker sold 14,36,124 PV units last fiscal compared to 17,29,826 units during FY2019. A good majority of the figure was contributed by the Baleno and Vitara Brezza while Ciaz and Alto sales remained subdued. The company commands a 51% market share (down from the last quarter by 1%).

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the new BS6 S-Presso CNG. Offered in four variants, LXi (Rs 4,84,000), LXi (O) (Rs 4,90,000), VXi (Rs 5,07,500) and VXi (O) (Rs 5,13,500); the hatchback is powered by a 1.0-litre petrol/CNG engine offering 58bhp at 5,500rpm and 78Nm at 3,500rpm. This is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. It comes with a 55-litre tank and the company claims a fuel economy to the tune of 31.2km/kg. The new Maruti S-Presso CNG adds to the company’s wide range of CNG variants that includes the Alto, Wagon-R, Eeco, Tour S and Celerio.