Maruti Suzuki Sales April 2021 – Swift, Dzire, Alto, WagonR, S Presso

Maruti Suzuki reports domestic wholesales at 1,35,879 units in April 2021

Unlike April 2020 when the Indian auto industry had come to a standstill, April 2021 hasn’t been altogether devoid of activity. However, these are tough times as the country tries to battle the current Covid-19 wave that continues to grow exponentially. At present, it’s not difficult to see why buying a car isn’t a primary thought for most.

In this tepid market, Maruti Suzuki continues to do what it does best. Sell cars. While no meaningful YoY comparison is possible, Maruti’s April 2021 sales report stands in good stead. Total PV domestic sales is reported at 1,35,879 units. While that is a wee bit better than sales in April 2019, it’s notably lower than sales in April 2018.

Maruti Mini and compact segment

It goes without saying that MSIL’s mini and compact car segment continue to rule the roost. It’s dominating grasp on the market meant almost 1 lakh small cars were sold last month. Alto and S-Presso sales collectively contributed to 25,041 units. That in itself is far more than what a majority of manufacturers can hope to sell in a single month.

The compact segment comprising of WagonR, Swift, Celery, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire, and Tour S collectively sold 72,318 units. This majority stake segment for MSIL throws the ball so far out of the stadium that playing catch up is an impossibility for all other companies.

Maruti’s small car dominance isn’t one that’s widely replicated in bigger car segments. The manufacturer sells only the Ciaz in the mid-segment. Domestic wholesales last month is reported at 1,567 units.

With the utility vehicle segment being continually redefined in India, Maruti has been able to introduce a wide range of products in recent years. MSIL’s product portfolio comprises of Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara, Brezza, and XL6. Cumulative sales in the segment is reported at 25,484 units.

Maruti Eeco, and Super Carry

Maruti also has a unique proposition in the van segment, the Eeco. Keeping in mind versatility in applications, and little or no conception, the Eeco continues to be in demand. In April 2021, wholesales stood at 11,469 units.

Maruti marks its presence in the LCV segment with its Super Carry variants. Earlier in the week the company made an announcement that all Super Carry variants are now upgraded to new version of RPAS system. With this the revised per-sh Delhi price list ranges from Rs 4,48,000 to Rs 5,46,000, wef April 30, 2021. Sales in April 2021 is reported at 1,272 units.

Cars sold to Toyota accounted for 5,303 units. Toyota sells these cars in the market as Glanza, and Urban Cruiser. That brings total domestic sales to 1,42,454 units. Exports for the month is reported at 17,237 units. Total sales is just shy of 1.6L units at 1,59,691 units.