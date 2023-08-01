Maruti Suzuki Sales July 2023 – Crossed 1.8 Lakh Unit Mark

Maruti Suzuki sales July 2023 saw a total of 1,81,630 units, including PVs, CVs, domestic and export sales and also sales to other OEMs

India’s largest carmaker has closed July 2023’s accounts on a positive note. Backdrop of which resulted in an astounding growth almost across the segments. Starting with mini segment of cars where Alto and S-Presso reside, Maruti Suzuki sold 9,590 units. In a previous post, we saw Maruti’s Q1 analysis.

There is quite a bit of decline, especially when compared to 20,333 units sold last year. This is a clear indication of buyer trends moving towards slightly more premium vehicles with more amenities. Maruti’s compact segment which is evergreen, saw a decline as well when compared to 67,102 units sold last month and 84,818 units sold a year before.

Maruti Suzuki Sales July 2023 – UVs for the win!

In total, Maruti Suzuki sold 76,692 units of mini and compact vehicles combined. Which is over 28K units volume decline as opposed to last year’s 1,05,151 units. YTD sales (FY 2023 – 2024) for this space stood at 3,27,917 units which is down from 3,59,015 units from a year ago.

In mid-size space, the company only has Ciaz. It sold 1,348 units, down from 1,379 units a year before. If there is one space where Maruti Suzuki has truly outdone itself, is UV space. This is where Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, S-Cross and XL6 lie. Maruti Suzuki sold 62,049 UVs in July 2023.

This is massive growth when compared to 23,272 units sold a year ago. As of now, Eeco is India’s only compact van and it sold 12,037 units last month. Sales declined slightly as opposed to 13,048 units sold a year before. Hence total domestic passenger vehicle sales stood at 1,54,685 units.

When compared to 1,42,850 units sold in July 2022, there is substantial growth to report. Even in YTD terms, total domestic passenger vehicle sales stood at 5,66,181 units, up from 5,12,004 units. If we bring CVs into the equation, Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 1,54,685 units as Super Carry contributed 2,559 units last month.

Sales to other OEMs

Maruti Suzuki has a fruitful partnership with Toyota India. Where it sells Toyota Glanza (rebadged Baleno). Sales to OEMs stood at 4,746 units, down from 9,939 units. This is because last year, Toyota sold Urban Cruiser (rebadged Vitara Brezza) as well. Maruti Suzuki exports stood at 22,199 units in July 2023.

Exports saw a slight growth as opposed to 20,311 units from last year. Total sales (total domestic + OEM sales + export) equals to 1,81,630 units sold, up from 1,75,916 units sold in July 2022. Even YTD analysis shows 6,79,660 units sold last month, up from 6,43,847 units sold a year before.