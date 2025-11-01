Maruti Suzuki Sales October 2025 Saw Highest-Ever Monthly Record

India’s largest car manufacturer by volume, Maruti Suzuki, has registered record sales numbers in the month of October 2025. The company’s total sales stood at a whopping 2,20,894 units, which comprises total domestic and total export. This was a 7% YoY growth over the previous year festive sales of 2,06,434 units from October 2024. Let’s break down the numbers further.

Maruti Suzuki Sales October 2025

Indian car buyers have rewarded Maruti Suzuki with a stellar sales record during the 2025 festive period. While Dussehra and Diwali usually boost sales for car brands, the recently revised GST 2.0 tax rates brought further price reductions, which attracted a lot of byers, boosting overall sales for the industry.

Maruti’s total domestic PV sales last month stood at 1,76,318 units and it was 9,93,088 units in April-October period in FY 2025-26. Monthly analysis revealed a stellar 10.48% YoY growth over 1,59,591 units sold last year. In FY analysis, sales witnessed a YoY decline as there were 10,24,175 units in the same period last year.

Breaking these numbers further, we can see that the Mini segment accounted for 9,067 units, down from 10,687 units from last year. This clearly shows buyer trends which don’t seem to be aligned with hatchbacks anymore. Compact segment saw stellar growth as sales increased from last year’s 65,948 units to 76,143 units sold last month.

Interestingly, mid-size Ciaz didn’t register any sales last month. Maruti Suzuki’s major bet is in the Utility segment where we can see a noticeable growth from last year’s 70,644 units to 77,571 units. With market monopoly, we have Eeco van selling 13,537 units last month, over 11,653 units from a year ago.

LCV Sales, Exports

Maruti Suzuki also has a limited LCV lineup consisting of Super Carry that sold 4,357 units with a YoY growth over 3,539 units from last year. Maruti Suzuki also provides badge-engineered products to OEMs like Toyota and this garnered 8,915 units, which was down from 10,136 units sold in October 2024.

Total domestic sales including PV, LCV and sales to other OEMs accounted for 1,89,590 units, which was a YoY growth of 9.42% over 1,73,266 units from last year. Total exports, on the other hand, saw a slight dip in volume YoY as there were 33,168 vehicles shipped last year over 31,304 units shipped in October 2025.

Maruti Suzuki’s latest launch was Victoris SUV, which is the flagship product of Arena dealership and the most advanced and tech-loaded Maruti product ever launched. The next big launch is eVitara which is supposed to happen in the coming weeks.