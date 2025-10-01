Maruti Suzuki Sep 2025 Sales – Strong Exports Offset Domestic Dip

In September 2025, Maruti Suzuki India Limited recorded total sales of 1,89,665 units, comprising 1,35,711 units in the domestic market, 11,750 units supplied to other OEMs, and 42,204 units exported. Significantly, the company achieved its highest-ever monthly exports, reflecting strong global demand. The recent GST reform has further boosted customer sentiment, with festive momentum driving record deliveries of 1.65 lakh units in the first eight days of Navratri alone. However, the company noted that domestic wholesale figures for the month were partly impacted by logistical constraints during the latter part of September.

September 2025 Performance:

– Domestic Sales (PV + LCV): 1,35,711 units, down 8.38% YoY from 1,44,962 units in September 2024.

– Passenger Vehicles: 1,32,820 units (vs. 1,44,962, down 8.38%)

– Light Commercial Vehicles (Super Carry): 2,891 units (vs. 3,099, down 6.71%)

– Sales to Toyota (badge-engineered models): 11,750 units, up 31.46% YoY.

– Exports: Strong growth of 52.21% YoY, with 42,204 units shipped (vs. 27,728 units last year).

Overall, the export push and Toyota-sourced volumes helped offset the domestic decline, keeping total volumes in positive territory.

Q2 FY26 (July–September 2025) Performance:

For the second quarter of FY26, Maruti Suzuki posted total sales of 5,50,874 units, a growth of 1.72% YoY over 5,41,550 units sold in Q2 FY25.

– Domestic Sales: 4,01,874 units, down 5.55% from 4,25,500 units in Q2 FY25.

– Exports: 1,10,487 units, up a robust 42.17% compared to 77,716 units in the same quarter last year.

– Sales to Toyota: 30,056 units, marginally higher (+0.69%) than 29,849 units in Q2 FY25.

– Light Commercial Vehicles: 8,457 units, flat compared to 8,485 units in Q2 FY25.

Segment-Wise Trends (September 2025):

– Mini + Compact Cars (Alto, S-Presso, Baleno, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, WagonR): 74,090 units, slightly higher than 70,843 units last year.

– Utility Vehicles (Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, Victoris, XL6): 48,695 units, down from 61,549 units in September 2024.

– Vans (Eeco): 10,035 units, vs. 11,908 units last year.

– Ciaz (mid-size sedan): No sales recorded this month (vs. 662 units last year).

Summary

While Maruti Suzuki’s domestic volumes saw a decline both in September 2025 and Q2 FY26 due to lower demand in the utility vehicle and sedan segments, exports and Toyota-badged sales continued to show strong growth. The company’s export tally of over 42,000 units in September was one of its highest ever, helping balance out weak domestic sales.