Maruti Suzuki Sets New Record – Services Over 24.5 Lakh Vehicles in a Single Month

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has achieved a major milestone in its after-sales operations by servicing over 24.5 lakh vehicles in May 2025, marking the highest ever monthly service load in the company’s history. The record includes a mix of paid services, free services, and running repairs—demonstrating the scale and efficiency of India’s largest automotive service network.

This historic achievement was made possible by Maruti Suzuki’s expansive service infrastructure, which now comprises over 5,400 service touchpoints across metro cities, small towns, and rural regions. The network’s wide reach has been pivotal in meeting the needs of a growing customer base and ensuring timely, high-quality vehicle maintenance.

Roadmap to 2030 – 8,000 Touchpoints and EV Readiness

Looking ahead, Maruti Suzuki plans to expand its service network to 8,000 touchpoints by FY 2030-31, catering to a broader range of customer requirements through innovative service formats. To support the company’s upcoming EV launch, preparations are also underway to set up 1,500 EV-ready service workshops across 1,000+ cities, equipped with specialized tools and trained personnel to handle electric vehicles efficiently.

Commenting on the milestone, Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “This is the first time in the Company’s history that we have serviced over 24.5 lakh vehicles in a month, an achievement that reflects scale, depth, and efficiency of the service network. It is a result of the tireless efforts of our service teams and dealer partners across the country.”

He added, “Good quality after-sales service is critical to maintain vehicle health, leading to a delightful car ownership experience and strengthen customer retention. Even before we started mass sales of vehicles in India, our focus was on building a robust service network, a foundation that continues to support us as we expand our business further. Going forward, we aim to expand our service touchpoints to 8,000 by FY 2030-31 and introduce innovative formats to cater to the requirements of diverse customer needs. This will help in our EV launch as well. We are preparing 1,500 EV enabled service workshops covering over 1,000 cities with specially trained manpower and special equipment to extend all EV related support to our customers.”

Innovative and Customer-Centric Service Formats

Over the years, Maruti Suzuki has introduced a host of industry-first service formats, ranging from traditional workshops to mobile service vans and Quick Response Teams (QRTs) offering roadside assistance. These solutions have been crucial in maintaining high customer satisfaction, especially during emergencies or natural calamities.

Further enhancing its digital interface, the company uses AI-powered chatbots and voice assistants, and ensures that workshop staff are trained in the latest technologies and soft skills. High levels of parts localization allow for faster availability and more affordable service, contributing to reduced vehicle downtime and quicker turnaround.