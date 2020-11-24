Maruti Suzuki Subscribe Launched In Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Gandhinagar

Maruti Suzuki’s ‘Subscribe’ plan offers registration with white/black plate with all India permit, zero-down payment, complete maintenance package, 24×7 roadside assistance, etc

Maruti Suzuki, like every other automaker in India, has started emerging out of a slowdown experienced over the past several months. This was further compounded by a shutdown announced in March in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the first time since the onset of the pandemic lockdown, Maruti Suzuki posted sales gain of 21 percent in August 2020. Their sales in Sep and Oct 2020 have shown tremendous growth. Seeking to increase sales further, and offer customers an easy ownership package, considering the present economic scenario in the country, the company has introduced a ‘Subscription’ plan in select cities.

New Cities Added

Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The Maruti Suzuki Subscribe program has received encouraging response from the customers. We have received over 6,600 enquiries in the first few months of pilot launch. ”

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has partnered with ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services India, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation, Japan, for car subscription program. Already launched in cities of Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Pune; today Maruti announced the addition of 4 more cities of Ahmedabad, Mumbai(including Navi Mumbai and Thane), Chennai, Gandhinagar.

Maruti Subscribe offers customers an easy way to use a new car without the hassle of actually owning a car. Customers can select models sold via the company’s Arena and Nexa outlets that include the Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza and Ertiga from Maruti Suzuki ARENA and Baleno, Ciaz and XL6 from NEXA.

The duration of use can range from 12, 18, 24, 30, 36, 42, or 48 months and each customer will be able to use the car by paying a monthly fee. This fee will include maintenance of the vehicle, insurance and roadside assistance. For example, monthly monthly subscribe rate of a Swift LXi is about Rs 15k, for a tenure of 48 months.

Monthly Subscription Rates

The monthly subscription rates start off at Rs.14,665 for the Maruti Suzuki Swift Lxi for a period of 48 months. On completion of the tenure, the customer would be offered the option to either buy the vehicle at the current market price, extend the duration of subscription further or upgrade to a new vehicle from Maruti Suzuki.

This subscription plan is similar to that which Maruti Suzuki introduced in other cities. The company plans such Subscription penetration to 40-60 cities over the next 2-3 years so as to offer customers benefits of using the vehicle without the hassle of maintenance cost and insurance renewal.

The subscription charges vary from city to city. Benefits also include flexibility of tenure, zero down payment and include registration fees, insurance and regular maintenance along with 20×7 road side maintenance. Myles takes care of vehicle maintenance via the Maruti Suzuki service dealerships.

With this car leasing scheme, Maruti Suzuki joins the likes of other automakers such as Toyota, Volkswagen, Skoda, Hyundai and Jeep, who also offer car leasing schemes for individual buyers. The company claims that by partnering with the two industry leaders in a Subscription package, will allow them to fulfill many dreams and look forward to strengthening their portfolio with more products in the company lineup and to more locations across the country in the future. This scheme is found to be especially beneficial to millennials who seek to frequently upgrade their cars to the latest model with flexible tenure that starts off as low as 12 months.