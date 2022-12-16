Maruti Suzuki Testing ADAS Tech With Swift Sport Test Mule?

A new test mule of Suzuki Swift Sport has been spied – It is likely to be on test by Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki Swift has swiftly become one of the most iconic hatchbacks in India. Ever since its inception, it has offered immense value to customers. Swift regularly features in top 10 cars in India with steady sales. In global markets, Swift has held up pretty well as opposed to its rival hatchbacks. It is one of the more popular hatchbacks in Europe as well.

Currently Swift is in its 3rd generation and testing for 4th generation model is underway in the old continent. 4th generation Swift test mules have not been spotted in India as of now. Instead, a test mule of current gen Swift Sport has been spied in India, with a red number plate accompanied by an ARAI vehicle. This is the same test mule that we had reported earlier papped on a flatbed. Thanks to Anubhav Chauhan, we now have more spy shots.

Maruti Suzuki Testing ADAS

The Swift Sport model that is seen in the video posted by Anubhav Chauhan, is likely to be imported into the country from a RHD market. We say this because it looks exactly identical to the one sold in Britain. Speaking of Britain-spec Swift Sport, it gets a lot of add-ons when compared to Swift which is sold in India.

On the outside, a larger and more aggressive grille, sporty front and rear bumpers, 17” alloy wheels, side skirts and dual exhausts on either end of the rear bumper. On the inside, Swift Sport gets red accents on the dashboard, door trims, center console and even in its instrument console. Sports seats and red stitching are on offer too. Steering wheel gets height and reach adjustability which regular Swift doesn’t.

Mechanically, it gets sporty suspension, stiffened roll bars, rear disc brakes, 50mm lowered stance, a larger radiator, and a 1.4L BoosterJet turbo petrol engine with hybrid tech. This engine makes 130 PS and 235 Nm of peak torque and gets a beefy starter motor to aid in filling with torque reserves to eliminate turbo lag. This engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox making it capable of sprinting from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.1 seconds.

In Britain adaptive cruise control is offered which gets a sensor module in the right-end corner of the front bumper. All of this is present on test mule spotted in India too. On top of all these, it got a camera mounted on ORVMs for a 360-degree view, a centrally mounted radar module at the lower end of the front bumper and above it, there was testing equipment placed with some hack job which is likely to be a reflector of some sort.

What To Expect?

The bottom-mounted radar unit looks very similar to the one present on European-spec Suzuki S-Cross which gets ADAS features. Maruti Suzuki is not likely to launch Swift Sport in India. Rather, this test mule could be used to test ADAS features for future Maruti Suzuki products and existing ones as well.

ADAS is currently the talk of the town. It is high time for India’s largest automaker to jump on this bandwagon. We can expect these features to be implemented by Maruti Suzuki in 2023 or beyond.

