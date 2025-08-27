Maruti Suzuki True Value Records 60 Lakh Pre-Owned Car Sales Milestone

Maruti Suzuki True Value (MSTV), India’s leading organised pre-owned car retail channel, has announced a major milestone — crossing 60 lakh pre-owned car sales since its inception in 2001. The brand has steadily grown over the past two decades, selling 4,92,697 cars in FY 2024-25 alone, and continues to strengthen its leadership in the certified used-car market.

Trusted Choice for First-Time Buyers

Maruti Suzuki True Value has built its reputation on five core values — Warmth, Simplicity, Transparency, Reliability, and Professionalism. Today, it stands as one of the most trusted destinations for buyers looking for quality pre-owned cars. According to the company, 85% of True Value customers are first-time car buyers, with an average customer age of 31 years — highlighting its strong appeal to young and aspirational consumers.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said: “As we celebrate the 60 lakh sales milestone, we are deeply grateful to all our valued customers for their trust in True Value cars. Established over two decades ago, Maruti Suzuki True Value has consistently been a top consideration for a diverse demography of customers as a reliable and safe pre-owned car channel. Currently, it holds strong preference among young customers with an average age of 31 years. In fact, 85% of True Value customers are first-time buyers. True Value’s inherent trait of offering industry-leading services ensures that it offers complete peace of mind for our customers.”

Certified Cars with Quality Assurance

Every Maruti Suzuki True Value certified vehicle undergoes a rigorous 376-point quality check, refurbishment with Maruti Suzuki Genuine Parts, and verification of service history and documentation before it is offered for sale. To further strengthen buyer confidence, these cars come with up to 1 year warranty and 3 free services.

Expanding Network and Digital Convenience

With a strong network of 606 showrooms across 305 cities, Maruti Suzuki True Value ensures nationwide accessibility. Complementing its physical presence is a customer-friendly digital platform — via the MSTV app and website — that allows buyers to browse inventory by model, price, or location, book test drives online, and transition seamlessly to offline dealership support.

Customers also benefit from Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance, an end-to-end digital finance solution that connects them to a wide range of public and private banks and NBFCs, making used-car ownership easier and more affordable. Through these initiatives, Maruti Suzuki True Value has positioned itself not only as a marketplace for pre-owned cars but also as a complete ownership solution that prioritises transparency, quality, and long-term customer satisfaction.