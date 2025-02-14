Maruti Suzuki Updates Brezza with Standard Six Airbags – Prices Increased

Maruti Suzuki has updated the Brezza sub 4 meter SUV with enhanced safety features, now offering six airbags as standard across all variants. The price of the Brezza has also been revised, reflecting the added features.

Key Updates to the Brezza:

– 6 Airbags Standard Across All Variants (Front Driver & Co-Driver, Side, and Curtain Airbags)

– 3-Point ELR Rear Center Seatbelt for improved safety

– Shoulder Height Adjustable Front Seatbelts for enhanced comfort

– 60:40 Split Rear Seat for flexible storage space

– Rear Center Armrest with Cupholders for added convenience

– Adjustable Rear Headrests for increased passenger comfort

Price Revision:

With these updates, ex-showroom prices of the Brezza have increased, now starting at Rs 8.69 lakh for the base LXI 1.5L Petrol Manual variant and going up to Rs 13.98 lakh for the top-end ZXI+ 1.5L Automatic variant. The CNG variants start at Rs 9.64 lakh and go up to Rs 12.21 lakh.

Powertrain & Features:

The Brezza continues to be powered by a 1.5L Smart Hybrid Petrol engine, paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. It also comes with a CNG powertrain option.

In addition to the safety upgrades, the Brezza retains its feature set, including a 360-degree camera, HUD (Heads-Up Display), SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system, and over 40 connected features with Suzuki Connect.

Market Impact:

With the addition of six airbags as standard, Maruti Suzuki is aligning the Brezza with stricter safety norms and increasing consumer expectations. This update enhances the SUV’s appeal in the segment, where safety has become a key factor for buyers.

Maruti Suzuki’s move also comes amid growing competition in the sub 4m SUV segment, where rivals like Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, and Tata Nexon are also emphasizing safety and feature-rich offerings. With these updates, the Brezza continues to be a strong contender in its segment, offering a mix of safety, convenience, and practicality.